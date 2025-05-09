Caroline Gilroy joins DDB Sydney as head of design

DDB Group Sydney has appointed Caroline Gilroy, the former design director at Howatson + Company, as its new head of design.

Gilroy has over two decades of international brand and advertising design experience having worked in senior roles in agencies across Sydney, London, New York and Melbourne.

“Caroline’s appointment is a key addition to our creative leadership team. Building a strong culture of design, and a deeper commitment to craft, will lift everything we do across the group,” DDB Group Sydney chief creative officer at DDB Group Sydney Matt Chandler said.

A track record of big wins

Some of Australia’s most recognised designs including CommBank’s refreshed diamond logo, as well as the dynamic black and yellow brand identity for national food rescue charity, OzHarvest, all have Gilroy’s stamp on them.

More recent examples of her work include responsibility for branding and design of the “Tasmania – Come Down for Air” campaign for Tourism Tasmania.

Some of the awards she has received for her work include the Sydney Design Awards, Cannes Lions, B&T Awards, and Spikes Asia.

Apart from Howatson + Company, she has also worked in senior design roles at Re, and multiple Melbourne agencies including M&C Saatchi, Studio Round, and SouthSouthWest.

A graduate of both Swinburne University of Technology and the Billy Blue College of Graphic Arts, Gilroy called DBB a “powerhouse in the industry”.

“I’m so excited to be part of an organisation that truly values craft. Working alongside such a talented group of strategic and creative thinkers is both a dream role and an absolute privilege,” Gilroy said.

Photographs: Supplied

