Country Road announces $1.5 million climate fund

Country Road is claiming to become Australia’s first fast fashion industry in creating a climate fund. The iconic brand is kicking off its journey by investing $1.5 million to drive climate solutions in the Australian fashion industry. The proposed funding will be allocated in the next three years leading up to 2025.

The brand will aim to help accelerate projects, programs, initiatives or products across the Australian fashion industry that need the funding to execute their solutions. The funds will be allocated up to $500,000 in the first year.

Managing director of Country Road Elle Roseby outlined that the fashion industry has a key role to play in addressing climate change, and shaping a positive future.

“Country Road is on its own journey to be a world-leading responsible lifestyle retailer,” she says.

“We have a science based climate target, with a goal to reach net zero by 2040, and by 2030 we aim to have all our Australian and New Zealand stores, as well as our head office and distribution centre, supporting renewable energy.”

“The Climate Fund was created as part of our responsible business journey which strives to drive positive change across climate, nature, and community within its own operations, and also through building positive outcomes in our value chain and beyond,” she adds.

Securing a liveable and sustainable future

The brand based its investment on the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which stated that without immediate change, “we are about to miss the opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.”

The Climate Fund acknowledges climate change solutions by exploring nature-based solutions: the circular economy, innovative solutions or First Nations-led practices. They claim that recognising these solutions will allow them to target projects that will align with the sub themes.

Those sub themes include:

biodiversity conservation to protect and restore natural habitats

the circular economy to reimage the textile lifecycle

unique and disruptive technologies shifting the face of fashion and projects, or

partnerships led by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations

Recognising innovative solutions led by First Nations practices

The brand says it will recognise Indigenous practices in its effort to fight climate change.

Country Road says it has great pride in representing these voices in its Climate Fund project led by project advisor Yatu Widers-Hunt, a proud descendant of the Dunghutti and Anaiwan Peoples from north-western New South Wales.

“I am so proud to see this industry-leading initiative, which truly reflects the values of Country Road. What I particularly love is the recognition and respect for the ongoing custodianship of Country from First Nations peoples across Australia. Initiatives like this genuinely support community leadership, foster partnerships and invite innovation and creative thinking,” says Widers-Hunt.

Photography supplied by Country Road.