Uncommon gives British Airways an akin to British culture

Five hundred unique prints, digital and outdoor billboards, plus over 32 different short films, Uncommon has made an outstanding effort for the new British Airways campaign.

‘A British Original’ taking on a classic look exploring the reasons why people travel. Simply put, whether you’re reconnecting with loved ones, just broken up with your partner and need to unleash your inner single being, this campaign focuses on several reasons for travelling.

The billboards are simple but powering that centre around the question that travellers are exposed to – what is the reason for your visit?

Comically, the creative campaign uses destinations as a way to entice travellers.

The campaign is a celebration of British Airways’ people as its innovative culture has driven its customers and its nation to help create the British Airways brand. The originality of the campaign brings to life a set of questions in a record-breaking number of executions.

Co-founder at Uncommon Creative Studio, Lucy Jameson, explains her excitement for this campaign. “Both Britain as a nation and British Airways as a brand have a deep history of originality. From scheduling the first commercial service to Little Simz; originality drives us forward. It’s at the core of our pioneering spirit,” she says.

Jameson outlines the reasoning behind the quirky campaign, “We wanted to celebrate British originality at a time when we’ve never needed to rediscover it more. ‘A British Original’ champions people, not planes. We’ve started by shining a light on all the original reasons we fly — both for customers and British Airways’ people — but this is just the beginning. We hope that, going forward, each and every interaction with the brand feels as original as each and every one of the hundreds of original executions we’ve produced for the launch,” says Jameson.

The ads will adapt depending on the location, time of the day, weather events and what’s happening in the news. The stripped back approach will include unique copy lines extenuating their creativity to its customers.