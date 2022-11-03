Type to search

Calling all Call of Duty fans, Activision launches interesting Modern Warfare II billboard

Calling all Call of Duty fans, Activision launches interesting Modern Warfare II billboard

Benay Ozdemir November 3, 2022
American video game publisher Activision has stepped up on its advertising with its Call of Duty marketing campaign with a 3D billboard ad in London.

 

The advertisement dropped before the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game launch which was on 28 October.

Situated on London’s famous Piccadilly Lights, the advertisement begins with Soap MacTavish aggressively breaking into a glass panel and cutting the power, as it slowly fades to an outdoor view where a creepy ghost enters the screen.

The clever creators used the infamous green strobe lights showcasing their branding as the infamous Call of Duty logo is placed carefully on the billboard.

The ads for Call of Duty have always been massive with their latest campaign featuring names like Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby as the celebrities recall “I Don’t Know, But I’ve Been Told”, the famous call-and-response song sung during US military training exercises. 

The 3D billboard advertisement has also been seen in the middle of Times Square.

