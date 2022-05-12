LOADING

Heinz making ketchup green with new sustainable packaging

Heinz making ketchup green with new sustainable packaging

Collin Vogt May 12, 2022
Iconic ketchup and condiment company, Heinz, has announced a partnership with Pulpex to design a new, sustainable bottle. Pulpex specialises in sustainable packaging technology. It utilises fully renewable wood pulp for its products. The new bottle, now in development, will be made entirely from Pulpex’s proprietary tech. 

Heinz has committed to having all packaging made from sustainable, recycled, or compostable materials by 2025. The sauce sellers hope the new packaging can be used for all products. This could go a long way towards reaching the goal. 

Instead of choosing a glass option, the new packaging is more sustainable. As per Pulpex, the carbon footprint from wood pulp packaging is less than glass. 

That’s good news for Heinz as well, as the company also hopes to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. 

“Packaging waste is an industry-wide challenge that we must all do our part to address,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio. “That is why we are committed to taking steps to explore sustainable packaging solutions across our brands at Kraft Heinz, offering consumers more choices.”

Scott Winston, Pulpex CEO, said that “[Pulpex is] delighted to work with Heinz to bring our patented packaging technology to such a famous name in food and are excited about the potential of this collaboration.

“We believe that the scope for paper-based packaging is huge, and when global household names like HEINZ embrace this type of innovative technology, it’s good news for everyone – consumers and the planet.”

The new bottle is still being prototyped right now. It does show that Heinz is certainly committed to bringing a new, sustainably-sourced product to market. 

Collin Vogt

Collin Vogt is a writer and intern at Marketing Magazine.

