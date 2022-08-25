Type to search

NAB mini legends is back and better than ever

Aidan Vaughan August 25, 2022
One of the greatest campaigns in Australian history is back. Whoever had the idea to dress NAB Auskickers as the most recognisable stars in the league. The AFL and AFLW players love it, the fans love it, and it supports football for the young people in the country. 

There is a growing love for women’s football in the country, star players Maddy Prespakis (Essendon) and Nina Morrison (Geelong) are representing the women’s side of the league. Aliir Aliir (Port Adelaide), Daniel Rich (Brisbane), and Aaron Naughton (Bulldogs) are among other stars selected.

The NAB Auskick has been a part of football for over 20 years, rolling out accessible football to people all over the country. Every game has a half-time show out of Auskickers, it gives exposure to the program with all the fans.

The campaign launched on 19 August, and will run between games and on Channel 7 throughout the year. Flowing mullets, a phenomenal beard and surprising special effects, it’s created a funky and enjoyable campaign.

The AFL had a photoshoot where all the NAB Mini legends got to meet their inspired hero, and hang out with them for the day. I wish the TV campaign was able to get some player involvement like last years did with Patrick Dangerfield, but the Mini Legends meeting the Legends was quite fun too.

