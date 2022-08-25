Eddie Betts producing magic on and off the field

Is there anything this man can’t do? Eddie Betts’ skills transfer of the field, as the star becomes the face of Google Pixel.

Eddie Betts is known for being a wizard on the football field, electric with his skill and craft of the game, now he is mastering the art of coffee with Google Pixel. The Google and AFL partnership goes on with one of the main ambassadors. The latest campaign focuses on the Google Pixel, and also on Eddie Betts’ unnatural coffee skill.

Google Australia has multiple agencies, and the partnership with the AFL has been a great success. One of the campaigns ‘Helping You Help Them’ won the Mumbrella Award for Ad Campaign of the Year.

Beloved star Betts is sporting the Google Pixel in a wholesome campaign that features Betts and his family, and also his passion for coffee. The Google Pixel immersive camera features in the TV ad by it being perfect for capturing the perfect moment (or the perfect latte!).

The general public would still be getting accustomed to seeing Eddie off the field, but what better way to see him, then with his family. The marketing team was attempting to portray Betts outside of the light of AFL, as human-being with family and hobbies.