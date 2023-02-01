On greenwashing versus genuine impact with Lo Bros and Seven Clean Seas

Lo decided to partner with SCS to address soft drink’s plastic problem with the launch of a new product under the Lo Bros brand called Not Soda.

This product, packaged in aluminium, had a double mission: offer a zero-sugar soft drink alternative, and, for every can sold, remove the equivalent weight of two plastic bottles from the ocean with the help of Seven Clean Seas.

Not Soda launched in September and sales have so far funded the removal of the equivalent of 600,000 PET bottles.

“Holistically, we think about this net-positive impact, that every unit that we sell that someone drinks has to, on a net basis, do more good than harm,” Lo says.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) actually discourages companies from using plastic crediting schemes to make claims of “plastic neutrality”.

“By simply purchasing plastic credits, companies could make claims such as ‘plastic neutral’ while still polluting from their own supply chain and operating under business-as-usual conditions,” WWF says in its official position on the practice.

“Responsible companies need comprehensive strategies to address their entire plastic footprint.”

So companies should not pursue plastic crediting activities as a singular strategy without also making changes to their own operations or products, says WWF.

Any packaged products “far from perfect”

“While aluminium is absolutely a better solution, it is, in itself, not a perfect solution,” acknowledges Lo.

“When we had a look at the whole lifecycle of everything we’re doing, we could see that there is still plastic. There’s plastic wrappers around pellets, there’s some plastic that gets used for some of the ingredient inputs.”

For Not Soda, Lo Bros conducted its own plastic audit with another group called The Plastics Collective. Armed with the results of this audit, Lo Bros is looking for other projects to offset its plastic, as well as ways to reduce plastic in its production process.

To go one step further to encourage responsible consumption, Lo Bros is also trying to get the consumers and retailers “as close to” the work SCS are doing.

“We’re doing things like flying the buyers out to the collections sites so they can really see what’s going on and get an understanding firsthand,” says Lo.

Greenwashing

SCS co-founder Tom Peacock-Nazil says the “days are numbered” for organisations looking to greenwash company image by partnering with SCS or other similar organisations.

“If they ever call us then they’re wasting their time,” he says.

“In terms of greenwashing in the soft drinks industry and the wider industry of consumer goods in general, I’m sad to say it’s prolific.

“There definitely is a rising tide of these organisations getting called out and being held accountable. I think one of the challenges we all face as people that want to see this market grow ethically is that consumers aren’t experts and so they don’t necessarily ask the questions that they would need to ask to understand whether this is greenwashing or not.

“There’s a percentage of them, but that percentage is powerful and that’s what we need to nurture.”

Lo agrees consumers have a much more discerning eye for greenwashing attempts by brands than in previous decades.

“I do think, increasingly, people can just smell bullshit. Increasingly, what we’re seeing is this sort of push back against mainstream brands, almost as an afterthought, trying to do something good.”

He doesn’t include Not Soda in that category.

“I think increasingly, the more brands that do what Not Soda is doing and what Who Gives a Crap and others are doing, the clearer it becomes the issues around purpose-washing. And it almost highlights how insignificant or inadequate what they’re doing is.”

