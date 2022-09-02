Pedestrian Group launches first Web3-focussed news site The Chainsaw

Australia’s first dedicated Web3 news site The Chainsaw launched on 31 August, courtesy of youth-centred publisher Pedestrian Group.

Uncovering the stories of the people and companies behind blockchain movements, The Chainsaw will report on the latest trends around the cultural phenomenon that is reshaping the future.

The Chainsaw’s editorial team will produce news, commentary, analysis and investigations on crypto, NFTs, gaming, music, the metaverse and more. Opinion leaders in this space will also contribute op-eds to the publication.

For newcomers, the website offers a section called Chainpedia. This is a ‘no-bullshit resource’ to help readers better understand the complex jargon that riddles the Web3 space.

“We aim to present stories and information in straightforward terms that everyone can understand, allowing experienced users to stay completely up-to-date, and newcomers to gain that crucial foot in the door,” The Chainsaw’s about page reads.

So far, articles have explored Australian perspectives on decentralised finance, hip hop performances in the metaverse, and whether Web3 offers safe spaces to women and underrepresented groups.

“There’s not a lot more exciting than having a front row seat at the birth of the next iteration of the internet,” says Pedestrian Group CEO Matt Rowley.

“We know our youth audience agrees and we look forward to bringing them an engaging journalistic lens on how Web3 is shaping our society.”