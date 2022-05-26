Digital versus traditional: Pepsi takes final curtain on Super Bowl halftime show

It’s the most watched sporting event around the world, but still not enough according to Pepsi. The soft drink company has bowed out of its sponsorship on the Super Bowl halftime show.

After a decade as the primary sponsor of the Super Bowl, Pepsi is calling time. Even in wake of the raved about 2022 performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Although these big hitters made for big headlines, it’s time to reconvene.

Digital media versus traditional broadcast

People might be questioning why Pepsi would choose to remove itself from a global centrestage. And the answer might not be as deep as one might think. The soft drink company plans to concentrate more of its media spend in digital. It’s the dominating debate of many established partnerships: where should budget be prioritised?

Pepsi is famous for its partnerships. Previous faces of Pepsi include Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Beyonce. The brand is known for its association with huge names and huge events. The Super Bowl being the cornerstone of the partnerships.

In a statement, Pepsi spoke of the partnership ending. “Larger strategic shift to bring unprecedented music and entertainment experience to consumers is the focus,” says Pepsi spokesperson.

The move from Pepsi is an important one. The focus on digital mediums has been shifting for a long time. But, with an event like the Super Bowl, it’s assumed people still tune in. However, the company cited challenges from social media, streaming and other mediums that disrupted the show.

The NFL has hinted that other big brands have shown interest in the premium partnership. So although Pepsi’s curtain is falling, not all is lost for broadcasting as other brands see the value of traditional media.



Pepsi’s 2022 haltime show.