Ronald McDonald House Charities launch Ride for Sick Kids

In their 13th annual Ride for Sick Kids fundraising event, for the first time, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Victoria and Tasmania will host their Spin Challenge.

Held on 18 March, the event will raise vital funds for seriously ill and injured children and their families.

RMHC provides a series of programs and services that support families and children through serious illnesses. Throughout Victoria and Tasmania, there is a network of Ronald McDonald Houses, family rooms and learning programs that allow families to stay with their sick children and stay close to the medical care.

Ride for Sick Kids is composed of teams of up to 10 riders that will cycle on spin bikes across 10 hours, aiming to raise 313 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House, which is the equivalent of $50,000.

In addition to this program, another 31 riders will compete in a Road Race the day before, with participants riding either 60 kilometres or 100 kilometres, aiming to raise 156 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House, which equates to $25,000.

Ceo for RMHC in Victoria and Tasmania, Peter Bishop, explains the significance of the fundraising event.

“Ride for Sick Kids has been an integral part of our fundraising efforts over the last 13 years, and we are delighted to be introducing our inaugural Spin Challenge this year.”

“We are calling on all Victorians and Tasmanians to support the fundraiser by taking part in the Spin Challenge or Road Race, or by making a donation online,” Bishop continues.

“Now is the perfect time for locals to take on a new challenge and help us pedal our way to our fundraising target so we can continue to support seriously ill or injured children and their families.”

Over $3 million has been raised by riders in the last 12 years. Clocking over 5,432 kilometres on their bikes, riders fundraised enough money for over 20,000 nights of accommodation for families.