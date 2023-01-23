Shameless goes down the subscription route with Shamemore

What started as a podcast has grown into a media empire, and it seems that Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald have no signs of slowing as Shameless launches a new arm, Shamemore.

In 2018, two Melbourne journalists started a podcast, “the pop culture podcast for smart women who love dumb stuff.” What started as a small side hustle, Shameless has now become one of Australia’s most popular podcasts. From live shows to books and an adjacent media company, Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews have created an empire. And, with the latest news, it’s showing no signs of slowing.

Shameless joins the subscription trend

Starting as a weekly podcast, Shameless expanded its episodes in 2021 to a secondary show “Scandal”, which revisits early celebrity scandals and controversies and dissects the narrative. After the success of “Scandal” as well as nationally sold out live shows and sold our merch drops, the Shameless duo have announced their latest venture: subscription.

The subscription trend has been slowly taking off in the influencer space. In November 2022, controversial WAG Bec Judd announced that she would be creating subscription only content. Jumping onto her Instagram stories, the TV presenter said those subscribed would have early access to content as well as an exclusive look into her life. “Behind the scenes” and “exclusive access to deals”, is also on the cards for those willing to give up $7.49 per month for the service.

For Shameless, the content feels a little more ‘bang for your buck’. Charging $5.99 monthly, those signed up to Shamemore will be offered ad-free listening for all episodes, one monthly bonus episode, early access to live tickets and merchandise.

As Shameless continues to expand its media footprint, the duo has promised more to the audience, including a “return of an old favourite”, which many believe to be the popular In Conversation show they held, talking to significant people including Grace Tame and Dolly Alderton.

Shamemore is available now.