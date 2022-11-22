Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Winners of the 2022 Australian Podcast Awards revealed

Featured News Social & Digital

Winners of the 2022 Australian Podcast Awards revealed

Benay Ozdemir November 22, 2022
Share

The winners of the 2022 Australian Podcast Awards have been announced, which celebrated the best podcasting moments and talent across 31 categories. 

An Australian history podcast, The Last Outlaws, took home the top award for Podcast Of The Year giving listeners a memorable audio experience. The prize was received by Leyroy Parsons, who is a descendant of Jimmy Governor, podcast narrator and co-writer. The podcast focuses on painting the portrait of two Aboriginal men, as well as an exploration of the society that would become Australia – the painful history of stolen ancestral remains. 

Leyroy delivered his acceptance speech highlighting, “(Jimmy) may have committed those crimes, at the end of the day he was a husband and he was a father and people forget that about him, and doing this podcast has enabled my family to claim him and own him and be proud of him as a man.”

Osher Günsberg presented the award, saying “the podcast skilfully blends both archival research and oral history into an enthralling narrative, with exquisite sound design, beautifully visual moments, and careful scripting all for a very important story.”

Among the winners, for a consecutive third year in a row, Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley’s Life Uncut took home the Listener’s Choice Award. Dan Ilic’s A Rational Fear took home the Best Comedy Podcast for the third year in a row, claiming their titles as the official Queens and Kings of the Australian podcast industry. 

Director at the Australian Podcast Awards, Matt Deegan, expressed his excitement about the talent. 

“Each year Australia leads the way with amazing talent and creativity that entertains, informs and inspires. This year we have seen another incredible [number] of entries and the awards winners truly represent the best in the country. It is incredible to see creators on different paths be celebrated at the Australian Podcast Awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees across our 31 diverse categories.”

The Australian Podcast Awards is an annual celebration of Australian podcast creatives. The entries are judged by a panel of experts that are selected across the industry, alongside a public vote – the Listeners’ Choice. 

The full list of winners can be found below:

History The Last Outlaws
Parenting Parental As Anything
Indigenous Hi, I’m Eddie
Climate Award The Yarn
Arts & Culture Let Me Tell You
True Crime The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment
Childrens Busy Bodies with Mr Snotbottom
Health & Wellbeing All in the Mind
Comedy A Rational Fear
Fiction Girls’ Night Out
Sport The Long Haul  
Sex & Relationships Pillow Talk
Entertainment radionotes Podcast
Current Affairs 7am
Business The Dive
Documentary Tender: Roia Atmar
Rising Star Justine Landis-Hanley
Network DM Podcasts
Interview Short Black with Sandra Sully
Education The Fact Detectives
New On the Down Low
Branded Content Life’s Booming
Best Publisher SBS
Creativity The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment
Best Sales House Mamamia
Creative Campaign Budget Direct / She’s on the Money
Factual Tender: Roia Atmar
Bullseye Baby Brain Podcast
Spotlight Who Is Daniel Johns?
Listeners’ Choice  Life Uncut
Podcast Of The Year The Last Outlaws
Tags:
Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Aussies favourite local gems revealed by Wotif
Benay Ozdemir October 26, 2022
Urban List collaborates with Pet Circle to launch Urban List Pets
Benay Ozdemir October 6, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Aussies favourite local gems revealed by Wotif
Urban List collaborates with Pet Circle to launch Urban List Pets

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

#buyblak advertisement advertising australia awards billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living digital Event Feature gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview investment mar mental health meta News old el paso Opinion parliament Period underwear pet Research smirnoff Sponsored sponsorship sport summer taco talisker tiktok Trading Blak uluru urban list Video vodka voice wellbeing whiskey
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions