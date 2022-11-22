Winners of the 2022 Australian Podcast Awards revealed

The winners of the 2022 Australian Podcast Awards have been announced, which celebrated the best podcasting moments and talent across 31 categories.

An Australian history podcast, The Last Outlaws, took home the top award for Podcast Of The Year giving listeners a memorable audio experience. The prize was received by Leyroy Parsons, who is a descendant of Jimmy Governor, podcast narrator and co-writer. The podcast focuses on painting the portrait of two Aboriginal men, as well as an exploration of the society that would become Australia – the painful history of stolen ancestral remains.

Leyroy delivered his acceptance speech highlighting, “(Jimmy) may have committed those crimes, at the end of the day he was a husband and he was a father and people forget that about him, and doing this podcast has enabled my family to claim him and own him and be proud of him as a man.”

Osher Günsberg presented the award, saying “the podcast skilfully blends both archival research and oral history into an enthralling narrative, with exquisite sound design, beautifully visual moments, and careful scripting all for a very important story.”

Among the winners, for a consecutive third year in a row, Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley’s Life Uncut took home the Listener’s Choice Award. Dan Ilic’s A Rational Fear took home the Best Comedy Podcast for the third year in a row, claiming their titles as the official Queens and Kings of the Australian podcast industry.

Director at the Australian Podcast Awards, Matt Deegan, expressed his excitement about the talent.

“Each year Australia leads the way with amazing talent and creativity that entertains, informs and inspires. This year we have seen another incredible [number] of entries and the awards winners truly represent the best in the country. It is incredible to see creators on different paths be celebrated at the Australian Podcast Awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees across our 31 diverse categories.”

The Australian Podcast Awards is an annual celebration of Australian podcast creatives. The entries are judged by a panel of experts that are selected across the industry, alongside a public vote – the Listeners’ Choice.

The full list of winners can be found below: