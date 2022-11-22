‘Cookiemas’ is here – Subway launches new campaign

‘Cookiemas’ has arrived, as Subway launches a new campaign to help people experiencing loneliness during Christmas.

The campaign reminds people that Christmas can be a tough time for some – perhaps the loneliest times of the year. Featuring a lonesome Easter Bunny at Christmas time, the campaign aims to build brand connection and fame for the Subway cookie. The message is simple, noting that giving the gift of a cookie can bring people together and help them feel seen.

A teaser of the artwork was launched, asking the question, ‘What does the Easter Bunny do at Christmas time?’ The idea revolves around the hype the Easter Bunny experiences for a week, to then be left unnoticed for the remainder of the year. The animation showcases Santa making his journey to surprise the Easter Bunny with a gift – Subway cookies.

The campaign is being led by Publicis Worldwide along with Zenith managing media. They partnered with Flux Animation Studios for an amazing animation that brings to life the Easter Bunny’s world, and the film’s modern-day Santa. The campaign aims to encourage people to give Subway cookies as it aims to spur a ripple effect of generosity across Australia and New Zealand.

Publicis Worldwide executive creative director, Ryan Petie shared his excitement about the campaign, saying, “This is the next instalment in our Merry Cookiemas Christmas series, bringing a little bit of cookie-shaped joy and light to the festive season. Whether it’s a Subway Cookie, a phone call, or a hand-written letter – if we all reach out to someone who may be a little lonely this Christmas, it’ll probably be the best present they receive.”

Nearly three million Australians are experiencing high levels of loneliness, with an increasing number being forced to spend festive milestones alone. Subway has also partnered with not-for-profit and loneliness pioneer, Friends For Good to raise awareness.

Subway ANZ head of marketing, Rodica Titeica commented on the good will of the campaign.

“At Christmas, this year more than ever, we think a small gesture can make a big difference. We are so excited to be sharing our new Merry Cookiemas story alongside Friends for Good to help make Christmas a little more delicious, and a little less lonely, this year.”

The campaign will run across Australia and New Zealand until 25 December.