Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

‘Cookiemas’ is here – Subway launches new campaign

Featured News

‘Cookiemas’ is here – Subway launches new campaign

Benay Ozdemir November 22, 2022
Share

‘Cookiemas’ has arrived, as Subway launches a new campaign to help people experiencing loneliness during Christmas.

The campaign reminds people that Christmas can be a tough time for some – perhaps the loneliest times of the year. Featuring a lonesome Easter Bunny at Christmas time, the campaign aims to build brand connection and fame for the Subway cookie. The message is simple, noting that giving the gift of a cookie can bring people together and help them feel seen.

A teaser of the artwork was launched, asking the question, ‘What does the Easter Bunny do at Christmas time?’ The idea revolves around the hype the Easter Bunny experiences for a week, to then be left unnoticed for the remainder of the year. The animation showcases Santa making his journey to surprise the Easter Bunny with a gift – Subway cookies.

The campaign is being led by Publicis Worldwide along with Zenith managing media. They partnered with Flux Animation Studios for an amazing animation that brings to life the Easter Bunny’s world, and the film’s modern-day Santa. The campaign aims to encourage people to give Subway cookies as it aims to spur a ripple effect of generosity across Australia and New Zealand.

Publicis Worldwide executive creative director, Ryan Petie shared his excitement about the campaign, saying, “This is the next instalment in our Merry Cookiemas Christmas series, bringing a little bit of cookie-shaped joy and light to the festive season. Whether it’s a Subway Cookie, a phone call, or a hand-written letter – if we all reach out to someone who may be a little lonely this Christmas, it’ll probably be the best present they receive.”

Nearly three million Australians are experiencing high levels of loneliness, with an increasing number being forced to spend festive milestones alone. Subway has also partnered with not-for-profit and loneliness pioneer, Friends For Good to raise awareness.

Subway ANZ head of marketing, Rodica Titeica commented on the good will of the campaign. 

“At Christmas, this year more than ever, we think a small gesture can make a big difference. We are so excited to be sharing our new Merry Cookiemas story alongside Friends for Good to help make Christmas a little more delicious, and a little less lonely, this year.”

The campaign will run across Australia and New Zealand until 25 December. 

 

Tags:
Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Mariah Carey denied ‘Queen of Christmas’ trademark
Benay Ozdemir November 22, 2022
Free secret Santa with Cadbury
Benay Ozdemir November 17, 2022
Gen Z spending more money this holiday season despite rising cost of living
Benay Ozdemir November 15, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Mariah Carey denied ‘Queen of Christmas’ trademark
Free secret Santa with Cadbury
Gen Z spending more money this holiday season despite rising cost of living

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

#buyblak advertisement advertising australia awards billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living digital Event Feature gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview investment mar mental health meta News old el paso Opinion parliament Period underwear pet Research smirnoff Sponsored sponsorship sport summer taco talisker tiktok Trading Blak uluru urban list Video vodka voice wellbeing whiskey
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions