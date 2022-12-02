Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

The Socceroos and Matildas partner with TikTok

Featured News

The Socceroos and Matildas partner with TikTok

Benay Ozdemir December 2, 2022
Share

As the success of the Socceroos continues in the World Cup, Football Australia partners with TikTok to create loud voices for the national teams.

The next 12 months will be the most exciting for Australian football in the sport’s history, as both senior national teams are competing in their respective FIFA World Cups. The partnership with TikTok will complement the team’s digital and social media and create some noise in providing fresh and unique content for fans – including exclusive behind the scenes access. 

Football Australia’s head of marketing, Filopoulos says,“Football is the world game and with TikTok having over a billion users globally, this new partnership is an exciting one for both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.” 

Filopoulos continues, “Our senior national football teams resonate deeply with all communities and our playing group have a strong following both at home and abroad. These TikTok accounts present the opportunity for fans to engage with both teams in a different and unique way, using the power and popularity of short-form mobile video.”

The opportunity to spark some coverage about the two national team will engage a new and diverse audience, Filopoulos highlights “it will not only entertain and educate but inspire a new generation of footballers through this presence on TikTok.”

The content on TikTok will feature images of both the Matildas and Socceroos in out of home and above the line campaigns. 

TikTok APAC’s head of sport business development, Jonathan Oake, expresses his excitement, “We’re excited to partner with Football Australia to launch both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos on TikTok. During a time of incredible excitement for football here in Australia, we welcome them both to our platform which reaches millions of Australian sport fanatics. I have no doubt that this partnership will deliver some of the best content we have seen on TikTok, all whilst we cheer for them from the sidelines!” 

Tags:
Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

#buyblak advertisement advertising AR australia awards balenciaga billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living digital Event Feature gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview investment mar meta netflix News Opinion parliament pepsi Period underwear pet Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored sponsorship sport summer sustainability tiktok Trading Blak uluru urban list Video voice
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions