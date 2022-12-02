The Socceroos and Matildas partner with TikTok

As the success of the Socceroos continues in the World Cup, Football Australia partners with TikTok to create loud voices for the national teams.

The next 12 months will be the most exciting for Australian football in the sport’s history, as both senior national teams are competing in their respective FIFA World Cups. The partnership with TikTok will complement the team’s digital and social media and create some noise in providing fresh and unique content for fans – including exclusive behind the scenes access.

Football Australia’s head of marketing, Filopoulos says,“Football is the world game and with TikTok having over a billion users globally, this new partnership is an exciting one for both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.”

Filopoulos continues, “Our senior national football teams resonate deeply with all communities and our playing group have a strong following both at home and abroad. These TikTok accounts present the opportunity for fans to engage with both teams in a different and unique way, using the power and popularity of short-form mobile video.”

The opportunity to spark some coverage about the two national team will engage a new and diverse audience, Filopoulos highlights “it will not only entertain and educate but inspire a new generation of footballers through this presence on TikTok.”

The content on TikTok will feature images of both the Matildas and Socceroos in out of home and above the line campaigns.

TikTok APAC’s head of sport business development, Jonathan Oake, expresses his excitement, “We’re excited to partner with Football Australia to launch both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos on TikTok. During a time of incredible excitement for football here in Australia, we welcome them both to our platform which reaches millions of Australian sport fanatics. I have no doubt that this partnership will deliver some of the best content we have seen on TikTok, all whilst we cheer for them from the sidelines!”