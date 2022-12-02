Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Pepsi and Milk? – Lindsay Lohan shows consumers a new way to drink Pepsi

Featured News Social & Digital

Pepsi and Milk? – Lindsay Lohan shows consumers a new way to drink Pepsi

Benay Ozdemir December 2, 2022
Share

Pepsi has launched a new campaign that is encouraging its customers to try mixing milk with Pepsi.

That’s right, under the hashtag #PilkandCookies and for those who may not know what that is – it is Pepsi and milk combined bringing in the festive season with a new taste. Those who want to destroy their taste buds are in it to win it! The campaign features an online challenge that ends on Christmas Day where participants will have the opportunity to win cash.

Though mixing interesting combinations isn’t a first. Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, Tood Kaplan, spoke about the strange concoction. “Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans.”

TikTok trends have been dominating in creating a mix of “dirty soda”, combination soda with syrup and cream. As Pepsi itches to remain relevant in social media, the drink company targets young consumers in their campaigns. 

Kaplan says, “With the rise of the ‘dirty soda’ trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays.”

Without the iconic Lindsay Lohan, would the campaign even be relevant? As the beverage giant tries to encourage consumers to enjoy the drink in a new way.  Lohan tweets, “Feeling nice…or naughty? @Pepsi, let’s make #PilkandCookies happen. 

The mean girls vibe is definitely back, as Lohan is dressed in a cute Santa-inspired outfit, celebrating the festive season with Pilk.

The history of Pilk

Pepsi describes Pilk as “delicious and must-have drink that combines the crispness of Pepsi with the subtly sweet and creamy taste of milk, traditionally topped with creamer, and it pairs perfectly with cookies.”

However, Pilk has been around for a while, and dates back to 2020. A twitter user, @scubadivingzoo posted a photo with the drink captioned as “Y’all want a glass of pilk.” And of course, with the tweet going viral, it reached TikTok.

@drewgardner46 Pilk in the dining hall 😈#pilk #menace #theellenshow #food #rap #fortnite #milk #pepsi #cratechallenge #fypシ @jeremy7295 ♬ original sound – Tik Toker

 

Tags:
Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Coca-Cola feeds Aussies this Christmas with Salvation Army
Benay Ozdemir December 1, 2022
PETA launches ad campaigning to stop turkey feasts at Christmas
Benay Ozdemir November 24, 2022
Mariah Carey denied ‘Queen of Christmas’ trademark
Benay Ozdemir November 22, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Coca-Cola feeds Aussies this Christmas with Salvation Army
PETA launches ad campaigning to stop turkey feasts at Christmas
Mariah Carey denied ‘Queen of Christmas’ trademark

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

#buyblak advertisement advertising AR australia awards balenciaga billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living digital Event Feature gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview investment mar meta netflix News Opinion parliament pepsi Period underwear pet Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored sponsorship sport summer sustainability tiktok Trading Blak uluru urban list Video voice
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions