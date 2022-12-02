Pepsi and Milk? – Lindsay Lohan shows consumers a new way to drink Pepsi

Pepsi has launched a new campaign that is encouraging its customers to try mixing milk with Pepsi.

That’s right, under the hashtag #PilkandCookies and for those who may not know what that is – it is Pepsi and milk combined bringing in the festive season with a new taste. Those who want to destroy their taste buds are in it to win it! The campaign features an online challenge that ends on Christmas Day where participants will have the opportunity to win cash.

Though mixing interesting combinations isn’t a first. Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, Tood Kaplan, spoke about the strange concoction. “Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans.”

TikTok trends have been dominating in creating a mix of “dirty soda”, combination soda with syrup and cream. As Pepsi itches to remain relevant in social media, the drink company targets young consumers in their campaigns.

Kaplan says, “With the rise of the ‘dirty soda’ trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays.”

Without the iconic Lindsay Lohan, would the campaign even be relevant? As the beverage giant tries to encourage consumers to enjoy the drink in a new way. Lohan tweets, “Feeling nice…or naughty? @Pepsi, let’s make #PilkandCookies happen.

The mean girls vibe is definitely back, as Lohan is dressed in a cute Santa-inspired outfit, celebrating the festive season with Pilk.

The history of Pilk

Pepsi describes Pilk as “delicious and must-have drink that combines the crispness of Pepsi with the subtly sweet and creamy taste of milk, traditionally topped with creamer, and it pairs perfectly with cookies.”

However, Pilk has been around for a while, and dates back to 2020. A twitter user, @scubadivingzoo posted a photo with the drink captioned as “Y’all want a glass of pilk.” And of course, with the tweet going viral, it reached TikTok.