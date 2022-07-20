Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Snapchat finally reaches desktops, but does it compete with Zoom?

Featured Social & Digital

Snapchat finally reaches desktops, but does it compete with Zoom?

Sophie Berrill July 20, 2022
Share

Snapchat is moving to the web, and muscling in on video-conferencing territory.

The mobile messaging app has created Snapchat for Web. Now, users can move seamlessly between devices and pick up the conversation on the big screen.

“With so many in our community spending more time online, whether it is for remote learning or working, streaming or just plain browsing, we saw a huge opportunity to make it easier for our community to stay connected throughout their day,” according to a Snap Inc media release.

Snapchatters will now be able to send snaps directly from their computer. The desktop version also retains the app’s messaging and calling features, including Chat Reactions and Chat Reply.

Video calling is key to the web version 

Starting as an ephemeral image sharing app over a decade ago, Snapchat didn’t introduce a video chat option until 2014. Group video calls then came along in 2018.

Now, Snap Inc is promoting video calling as a central part of the Snapchat for Web experience.

“With over 100 million Snapchatters making calls to their friends on Snapchat every month, we knew this was a critical element to get right,” says Ryan Thomas, Head of Synchronous Experiences at Snap Inc.

Thomas leads the company’s Sydney-based engineering group that developed calling for Snapchat. 

“We’re pleased that an important part of the Snapchat for Web experience has been created here in Australia and will be utilised by people all over the world,” he says. 

Snapchat calls for business or pleasure? 

But Snapchat for Web may not replace Zoom for your business meetings any time soon.

Snapchat’s ‘lenses’, which are typically rainbow or dog face filters on the mobile app, are coming soon to web calls. 

This webpage is more likely to be the one users minimise when their bosses walk by – and Snapchat has prepared for this too. A unique new ‘privacy screen’ hides the Snapchat window when a user clicks away for another task.

Popular among younger audiences, Snapchat is like Zoom and WhatsApp’s fun social counterpart. It’s probably better suited to remote parties than remote work.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Heineken turns heads with quirky Desperado campaign
Aidan Vaughan July 21, 2022
YouTube and Shopify join forces for Youtube Shopping
Sophie Berrill July 21, 2022
Celebrating Australia’s Reddi-versary
Aidan Vaughan July 21, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Heineken turns heads with quirky Desperado campaign
YouTube and Shopify join forces for Youtube Shopping
Celebrating Australia’s Reddi-versary

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study digital Event Feature Infographic Interview mar News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions