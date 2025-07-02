OzTAM, the Australian firm providing data-driven insights into television audience figures, is now reporting on how Aussies consume video across all demographics and platforms.

Covering the first quarter of 2025 (January-March), the inaugural Streamscape report offers a holistic, independent view of the screen-consumption landscape for Australian audiences. As Australia’s official source of television audience metrics, OzTAM measures broadcast free-to-air on television sets in mainland Australian metropolitan areas, as well as national broadcast video on demand (BVOD) viewership rates.

Accounting for the total viewing habits of broadcast television, BVOD and streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon, Streamscape offers a sharper view of audience habits across various media platforms.

A new tool for digital marketers

Constructing a precise overview of the age, location and diversity of screentime entertained by Australian viewers, Streamscape represents a new tool for digital marketers to refine their targeted campaigns.

This is an important utility, as visual media remains one of the most effective resources of the branding toolkit. Yet knowing when, where and for whom your video content needs to be positioned is the key to high-impact campaigns.

While digital video and BVOD ad budgets continue to balloon, marketers need to have focused insights on the performance of these campaigns to prevent a costly pray-and-spray approach to advertising.

Insights-driven reports such as Streamscape are providing the solution, with a more complete understanding of the total reach and engagement of certain platforms and genres of content.

The new report launch arrives at a vital time of change within the Australian media landscape, particularly in relation to evolving media consumption habits. While free-to-air television still accounts for the majority of viewership among Australian audiences, holding a 61.5 percent share, digital video streaming services are not far behind.

Thirty percent of total viewership is shared across platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, among others, largely overshadowing the 8.4 percent share of viewership held by BVOD services like 7plus, 9Now and ABC iview.

Streamscape represents a strategic shift in digital marketing insights, and a new tool to gain a sharper understanding of not only what audiences are viewing, but when, where and for how long. These high-value learnings can help marketers optimise their budgets across all digital video platforms, in an industry where knowing is half the battle.

The other half? Eye-catching content that makes the right impression on the right audience.

