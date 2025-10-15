SXSW Sydney: Marketing’s great reset and what brands must unlearn before 2026

By Neil Patel

Marketing in 2025 reminded us that progress sometimes means stepping back. After years of chasing clicks, impressions and followers, it became clear that profitable marketing is now the exception rather than the rule.

In fact, according to NP Digital’s survey, only about 22 percent of marketers run profitable ads, while the rest keep buying reach that never pays back.

At SXSW Sydney this week, I spoke about how the industry is entering a reset period, where growth depends on clarity, not complexity. The key is to unlearn outdated habits and rethink how value is really created. Here are half a dozen tips you can use to position your business for success.

1. Zero-click environments still drive results

The assumption that a lack of clicks means a lack of value no longer holds true. People interact with brands across AI overviews, YouTube, TikTok, Reddit and Google Maps, often without visiting a website. These interactions build brand awareness, influence consideration and drive offline outcomes such as store traffic and app downloads.

In Australia, the zero-click landscape is already here. Metrics like branded search growth, retailer referrals, and AI mentions show that visibility happens across many surfaces, not only through the traditional website visit.

2. Video commands attention

Video has become the main language of the internet. Audiences want to see real outcomes, quick demos and clear comparisons. When they want deeper understanding, they turn to YouTube for long-form content.

Short vertical explainers and transparent product demonstrations now outperform static visuals. Marketers who adapt to this shift are rewarded with longer attention time and higher engagement.

3. Helpful content outperforms hype, wins trust

People have grown resistant to purely promotional language. Content that teaches, guides or compares performs better and earns secondary value through reuse by algorithms and AI tools.

How-tos, transparent pricing, and side-by-side product comparisons keep people engaged because they solve real problems. Helpful content sustains attention and establishes authority long after the campaign period ends.

4. Authority now shapes visibility

Generative AI has changed how information surfaces. Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity and ChatGPT now rely on authority signals such as verified authors, transparent methods and concise explanations. Content that answers questions clearly and demonstrates credibility consistently ranks higher.

To meet this shift, marketers need two complementary strategies. One focuses on SEO to maintain ranking visibility. The other focuses on Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) to ensure that their content is cited as a trusted source. Authority-driven content may not produce immediate traffic spikes, but it delivers stronger conversion and long-term brand lift.

5. Local proof demonstrates impact

Recent campaigns across APAC showed that regional relevance drives results. McDonald’s Australia used a mix of short and long YouTube formats that increased ‘Big Mac’ searches by 78 percent and boosted sales by 60 percent within three weeks. Bakers Delight, on the other hand, used proximity-based digital out-of-home advertising that lifted store footfall by 61 percent in six days, achieving a cost per visit of only $0.29.

Both examples show how context and creativity outperform scale when aligned with local behaviour.

6. Owned audiences build sustainability

Rented reach can fluctuate, but owned channels grow steadily. Email continues to outperform social platforms in open rates, direct responses and repeat sales. Apps deliver even better results by removing friction. They load faster, enable saved payments and support one-tap reorders, all while deepening personalisation through first-party data. Building owned channels is now one of the most reliable ways to create compounding returns over time.

The next stage of marketing growth relies on precision and credibility. Rather than measuring success by reach alone, it is time to focus on influence, contribution and conversion quality.

Unlearning outdated assumptions about clicks, traffic and followers allows marketers to invest where attention truly matters. When strategies are built on helpful content, verified expertise and consistent engagement, every impression starts to work harder.

The reset has already begun, and 2026 will belong to those who adapt with purpose.

Neil Patel is the co-founder of NP Digital and was one of the speakers at SXSW Sydney 2025