A database drive that overdelivered targets by 500 percent

Marketing Mag October 14, 2025
As part of a strategic initiative to enhance customer engagement and drive brand loyalty, leading Australian franchise Sushi Sushi partnered with Taguchi, a multi-channel marketing and distributed customer engagement platform, to launch a data-driven, CRM-enabled campaign. 

Challenge

Sushi Sushi, with more than 170 stores nationwide, was entering a new phase of digital maturity. With plans to enhance its CRM capability, unify customer data and introduce new digital infrastructure – including an app and loyalty program – the team was focused on building a stronger, more connected customer experience.

Solution

Partnering with Taguchi and POS partner TASK, Sushi Sushi launched a multi-channel prize giveaway campaign designed to capture customer data quickly and effectively. Using Taguchi-powered smart forms embedded on the website and promoted via in-store QR codes, customers could register to win and get rewarded. 

The campaign offered minor and major prizes to maintain momentum. Weekly prizes included vouchers for hand rolls, nigiri and bubble teas, while the major draw offered a choice between a huge cash prize or an original painting artwork, with two more secondary prizes. Additionally, unsuccessful weekly winners were also sent product offers to keep them engaged. Winners were drawn using Taguchi’s in-platform randomisation engine, ensuring a fair and legally compliant outcome.

Results

The campaign exceeded expectations across every key metric. The goal to attract 5000 new subscribers was achieved in the second week, with the campaign closing with more than 25,000 sign-ups – a 500 percent overachievement on target. 

Subscribers could select their preferred store at sign up. Enriching profile data enabled HQ to analyse store preference counts, giving particular kudos where warranted and perhaps providing additional support to stores which were not achieving campaign targets.

Sushi Sushi showed that the ‘impossible’ is not impossible, not when powered by Taguchi. The next breakthrough could be yours. Reach out to our team at Taguchi today.

     
