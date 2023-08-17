Adobe showcases exciting new features of Adobe Express

Announcing today, 17 August 2023, Adobe Express will soon have general availability for desktop web. The latest version of the AI-first, all-in-one content creation app with Firefly beta generative AI capabilities is revolutionising creative expression.

The tech giant has been one of the leaders in implementing AI technology, and now Adobe Express has even more groundbreaking innovations. New tools include generative AI with an all-in-one editor, which promises to make tasks like creating stunning social and video content, touching up images, importing, editing and decorating PDFs easy, fast and seamless.

Adobe Express and its users

Already used by millions globally, Adobe Express spans all skill levels. It allows users to create captivating social content, compelling videos as well as digital cards and flyers. Available globally and with Firefly generative AI now supporting prompts in over 100 languages, it’s even easier for Express users to generate high-quality images, create stunning text effects, streamline workflows and improve productivity in the specific language of choice. All available in the new Adobe Express suite.

“With groundbreaking innovations and generative AI at the core of Express, we’re empowering an ever-expanding user base with an AI-first, all-in-one tool that makes content creation fast, easy and fun,” says Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe.

“The all-new Express is revolutionising how people turn ideas into stunning content and we’re just getting started with exciting innovations across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs and more still to come.”

Latest innovations in Express