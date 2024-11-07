AI and design: The value of originality in a world of automation

In recent conversations, people have asked me, ‘Are you concerned about AI, automation and its effect on your industry?’ It’s an interesting question, one that hadn’t crossed my mind until it was brought up. But now that it has, I realise the concern is valid – though not in the way many people might think.

AI is powerful, no doubt. Its ability to process and generate from vast amounts of existing data is unmatched, but that’s also its limitation – it can only build from what’s already out there. In contrast, the human mind, particularly the creative mind, is unique. It’s driven by emotion, intuition and experiences that machines simply can’t replicate.

Think of it this way: asking AI to create something is like asking it to remix a collection of past works. While AI can efficiently produce variations on a theme, it lacks the ability to innovate in the true sense of the word. It’s like a client asking, ‘Can you copy a design from another country and just put our brand on it?’ Why would we do that when we can craft something fresh, distinctive and tailored specifically for them?

The importance of bespoke design

Studies have shown that originality in branding is a key factor in consumer perception. According to research conducted by the Design Management Institute, design-driven companies outperform the S&P 500 by 219 percent.

Consumers are naturally drawn to authenticity and uniqueness, two qualities that bespoke design delivers. By contrast, AI, while efficient, tends to create designs that can lack depth, personality and emotional resonance – the very elements that make a brand memorable.

The limits of AI prompts

AI works from prompts, and those prompts often get lost in translation, particularly when trying to convey complex or abstract ideas. The subtleties of human emotion, cultural nuances and personal interpretation are challenging to encapsulate through a series of instructions given to a machine.

Even in the most advanced AI systems, the creativity generated will always be a reflection of the limitations imposed by the data it was trained on. In design, where inspiration often comes from lived experiences and human connection, AI serves as a useful tool but not a replacement for human creativity.

AI as a tool, not a threat

I’m not here to dismiss AI – it’s an incredible tool with a multitude of applications across industries. In fact, we welcome its capabilities in automation, data analysis and even certain design functions. However, when it comes to creativity, AI can never replace an amazing idea or a visionary approach.

As long as we have imagination, we will always have the power to dream big and create extraordinary, bespoke designs that reflect individuality.

When brands start to look and feel the same, when everything follows the same aesthetic or formula, the only remaining point of differentiation becomes price. That’s a race to the bottom no brand should want to enter.

Bespoke design is the antidote to sameness. It helps brands stand apart, not just in appearance but in meaning, emotion, and the way they connect with their audience.

Jennifer Segail is the founder of JAM. She brings over 20 years of expertise in branding and packaging design, creating meaningful emotional connections for some of Australia’s most prominent FMCG brands.

Also, read the marketers’ roadmap for implementing AI.

Hero illustration by Billy Klein. Source Photographs: JAM (Supplied Content).