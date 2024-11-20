Christmas campaign calls for compassion to retail workers

Numerous industry groups representing shopping centres, retail, fuel and convenience, pharmacies and security have united to launch a nation-wide campaign ahead of the Christmas period to address high levels of abuse and violence against workers.

The ‘Be Kind in Retail’ campaign – guided by a central message of ‘Kindness Never Goes Out of Style’ – is backed by the Shopping Centre Council of Australia (SCCA), National Retail Association (NRA), Australian Association of Convenience Stores (AACS), Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL), Pharmacy Guild of Australia and the Building Service Contractors Association of Australia (BSCAA).

This robust army of industry leaders is asking for the community to extend compassion and patience towards security guards, cleaners and retail and pharmacy staff navigating the chaotic Christmas period. The campaign commenced on 6 November and will run until 24 December.

Rallying the community to help eliminate needless aggression

The campaign responds to the increasingly high levels of anti-social behaviour and crime at retail locations and the subsequent impact on the mental and physical health of workers.

Incidents include workers being yelled and sworn at, pushed and shoved, threatened and intimidated, punched, and weapons being used – alarmingly, such violence is not associated with the attempted theft of goods and involves repeated offenders.

SCCA members are operating the campaign advertisements for free at more than 300 shopping centres and across 3500 digital screens. SCCA CEO Angus Nardi envisages the community coming together to eradicate aggression and violence.

“We are calling on the community to help stamp out needless aggression and violence against workers in retail settings,” says Nardi.

Young and vulnerable people targeted at facilities

NRA acting CEO Lindsay Carroll addresses the concerning reality of young retail employees commonly emerging as abuse victims.

“Australia’s retailers employ 1.3 million people, a lot of them being young Australians, therefore it is essential all retail workers are free of abuse and violence in their workplace,” says Carroll.

Workers at fuel and convenience stores are experiencing high levels of abuse – a trend AACS chief executive officer Theo Foukkare identifies as troubling as such stores operate after hours. “Workers across our industry are experiencing an alarming level of intolerable abuse and they deserve respect and kindness at all times,” he says.

Behind-the-scenes work deserves recognition

Bryan de Caires and Kim Puxty, CEOs of ASIAL and BSCAA, respectively, address the often neglected yet vital ‘behind-the-scenes’ work of security guards and cleaners.

de Caires emphasises how security guards are the first responders to terrible incidents, citing the Westfield Bondi mass stabbing at the start of this year as an example.

“The tragic incident at Westfield Bondi this year highlights the dangers faced by security officers and we are asking the community to treat security officers with kindness and respect as they assist you during the Christmas period,” he says.

Additionally, Puxty underscores the noble task cleaners play in keeping retail and shopping centres clean and safe, particularly during extremely busy periods.

“Their diligent efforts ensure food courts and bathrooms are welcoming and sanitary for everyone,” says Puxty. “Cleaners work behind the scenes, yet their contributions are vital to our daily lives.”

