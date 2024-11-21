The impact of conscious casting on brand storytelling

Brand storytelling is not just a buzzword – it’s a powerful strategy that shapes how brands communicate, engage and build relationships with their audiences.

It can be the thing that differentiates a brand from its competitors – particularly in a world where consumers are inundated with noise 24/7 from screens, phones and wearable tech. But how can brands ensure they hit their marks and cut through when it comes to brand storytelling? Enter, the ‘conscious casting’ approach.

What is conscious casting?

Well, it’s the art of casting that aims to stamp out a problem we currently face in Australia – the box-ticking nature when it comes to diversity and inclusion. The current state of the industry has devolved into mere tokenism and quota-filling, rather than genuine and authentic representation.

Most projects reduce diversity to mere compliance – ticking boxes for race, gender or disability – an obligation rather than a core value, with the conversation for body type diversity being reserved for a select few brands. This approach not only undermines the potential for authentic storytelling, but also alienates talented individuals who could bring unique perspectives to the table.

Brand storytelling should reflect society as it is, not a glorified version of it. When casting becomes a production checklist item rather than an integral part of the key creative process, we also risk perpetuating stereotypes. But the worst part for brands? Not realising that audiences today are savvy – they can sense when diversity is merely performative.

More than just diversity

Conscious casting is about recognising how an actor’s unique identity can bring a story to life. It’s more than just diversity, it’s about understanding the multifaceted identities of actors and how their identities can enrich a narrative.

When we cast actors who genuinely resonate with the roles they’re portraying, it brings an unparalleled level of authenticity to the story. Take our work for Bumble’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ campaign. We were tasked with the brief to find a mixture of real couples and groups of friends that truly connected with the dating scene from different perspectives. The end result was a beautiful ensemble of actors who all brought their own unique points of view to the table during the audition process.

This authenticity is what today’s consumers crave – they can spot disingenuous representation from a mile away. Research indicates that consumers are more likely to remember a brand associated with a meaningful story and depth of the characters which can significantly influence their purchasing decisions.

Make it a narrative that resonates with the audience’s lived experiences and you’re bound to engage them on an emotional level through authenticity. Once you have that, you are moving towards brand likability and trust – making consumers more inclined to choose your brand over competitors.

Representation, relatability and connection

Conscious casting ensures that audiences can see themselves represented on screen, thus giving them relatable stories that they can connect with. This is why we as audiences connect so deeply with long-form narratives but the opportunity still exists for brands – they just need to be smarter about how they can do this in a micro timeframe.

We’ve seen first-hand how characters brought to life through conscious casting can become beloved brand ambassadors, resonating with audiences long after the initial campaign has ended – just take Rhonda and Ketut from AAMI’s long-running campaign.

Yes, conscious casting can be a very clever marketing strategy, but let’s not make it only about that.

Genuinely representing diverse voices

As casting directors, we too often receive briefs that have already been approved by clients without meaningful consultation on how to genuinely represent diverse voices. This highlights the need to bring casting into the conversation earlier in the project, leading to more nuanced, relatable narratives that truly speak to the intended audience.

It requires casting to engage in meaningful dialogue with clients from the outset, ensuring that casting choices align with the story’s intent and resonate with real Australians. This means actively seeking out diverse talent, challenging traditional role descriptions and fostering an environment where creativity flourishes.

Put simply, conscious casting should be an integral part of how we approach every project – an unspoken standard.

Representation is not a trend

Conscious casting is about recognising that representation is not just a trend, but a necessity for impactful storytelling. It shouldn’t be an afterthought or a special initiative, but a fundamental aspect of how we approach every project from its inception.

We have the power to shape narratives that influence how people see themselves and others on screen. We can foster relationships with a wide range of communities and create pathways for underrepresented talent to enter the industry.

With this comes casting the net wide, discovering fresh faces and emerging talent, but also providing the platform for more ‘open’ casting calls so that we can provide opportunities for those who are underrepresented. Even when not impacted by budgets, there is a bigger push toward street or community-based casting and sourcing talent outside the traditional means.

Through conscious casting, we can create a media landscape that more accurately reflects the world we live in, which in turn shapes perceptions and influences societal norms.

As we look to the future, we see conscious casting becoming increasingly integral to successful brand storytelling. At its core, it acknowledges that our society is multifaceted, and our storytelling should reflect this diversity. With the rise of long-form branded content and the increasing sophistication of audiences, the need for authentic, relatable characters has never been greater.

Brands that recognise this shift and commit to thoughtful casting practices will not only enhance their narratives but also foster deeper connections with their audiences – ultimately driving success in an increasingly competitive market.

Alison Fowler and Stephanie Pringle are the founders of Chicken and Chips Casting, a Sydney-based full-service casting agency specialising in film, television, commercials and new media. Founded in 2015, Chicken and Chips is known for their innovative approach to casting and commitment to diversity which is helping to reshape the future of storytelling in Australia.

