Five things you’re doing wrong with social media marketing

Social media marketing can be an incredible tool for business growth when done well, however it’s also an ever-evolving landscape that requires expertise, strategic thinking and creativity to reach its full potential. Here are five common social media marketing mistakes and how to avoid them.

1. Posting the same content across every social media platform

Posting the exact same content across all your social media platforms is a mistake that overlooks the unique nature of each platform and how users consume content on each. TikTok isn’t Instagram, and LinkedIn isn’t Facebook. The audiences on each platform differ, as do the types of content and interactions they expect.

What to do instead: Choose your ‘playgrounds’ wisely. Start by identifying where your audience is looking for information or inspiration for your niche. You don’t need to play in every ‘playground’; instead, focus on the ones most relevant to your brand and audience.

On Instagram, use visual storytelling and behind-the-scenes content to communicate your brand’s personality. TikTok is more about short-form, entertaining or informative content that feels more off the cuff than Instagram. It has also become a search engine for Gen Z, so think of it as SEO. LinkedIn’s users are there for thought leadership and company and industry updates.

Posting platform-specific content will ensure that your message resonates and feels native to that platform.

2. Treating social media solely as a sales-driving channel

Using your social media solely to promote your business, products and discounts is the fastest way to cause your audience to switch off or unfollow. Your followers want meaningful connections, not just sales pitches.

What to do instead: Map out your content pillars and create a balance of storytelling, educational and entertainment, and branded content. Share your brand’s journey, mission and challenges.

Ask yourself: ‘Would I double-tap this content if it popped up in my feed?’ If the answer is no, don’t post it. Look at your analytics weekly and use them to see what’s resonating and what’s not. Rinse and repeat content that performs well but space out similar content so your audience doesn’t get fatigued by seeing the same content too often.

3. Not planning social media content in advance

If you’re scrambling to plan a campaign the week before, you’re missing out on potential impact. Pre-hype can be powerful in creating a buzz that gets people excited before a campaign goes live.

What to do instead: Work on your social strategy at least three months ahead. For example, we are already planning our clients’ Valentine’s Day campaigns now with three phases: pre-launch, launch and follow-up. Posting teaser content pre-launch creates hype, which then builds lasting momentum for the launch.

4. Not delegating to specialists

Trying to handle social media if you or your team are not social media experts is another common mistake. If you aren’t fluent in social strategy or content creation, your content will fall flat.

What to do instead: Hire a content creator or social media specialist who knows what works and what doesn’t, can be agile and stays on top of social media trends. Don’t confuse a videographer with a content creator; the latter is someone who intuitively understands social media and can create content that resonates with your audience on each platform.

5. Thinking one influencer will ‘do the trick’

One of the biggest mistakes is assuming that one influencer post is going to result in a spike in traffic and/or sales. Influencer marketing isn’t a ‘one-and-done’ approach, it’s an ongoing strategy. Brands often give up after one influencer collaboration if they don’t see immediate results, not realising that social influence builds over time. Just as you wouldn’t expect one TV spot to create lasting brand loyalty and sales, the same goes for influencer marketing.

What to do instead: Develop an ongoing influencer strategy with different types of influencers: nano, micro, and macro. Micro-influencers may have smaller audiences but they often have highly engaged audiences who trust their recommendation, which can be more meaningful and create more impact than massive followings.

When choosing influencers, think about who aligns best with your brand and your audience’s interests, and consider engagement over followers.

Social media marketing done well can be a powerful tool for brands, but it requires planning, strategy and consistency. Avoid these common mistakes and use social media strategically, and most of all, authentically and you’ll be able to grow your brand’s online community into loyal customers.

Rita Agoulian is the founder and CEO of LickYourPhone Media, a multi-award-winning social media marketing agency known for transforming restaurants, cafés and food brands into household names through high-impact, attention-grabbing marketing strategies.

