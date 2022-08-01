Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Childhood trauma through advertising

Featured

Childhood trauma through advertising

Aidan Vaughan August 1, 2022
Share

For any Australian person that happened to turn on their TV in 2009, they may have been unfortunate enough to come across this particular commercial. It represents trauma, childhood trauma.

The commercial got the very real reaction of a child who’d been left by his mother at a train station. The producers couldn’t have predicted how genuine his reaction would be, it is only a minute long and the producers have said filming this only took a minute, but the child’s pain echo’d in the audience.

There was a global outcry, reaching all the way across the water to New York, asking the question. Did the campaign go too far?

The goal of the campaign was to lower the quantity of smoking in Australia. Obviously with an ad that was incredibly emotionally striking, they achieved their aim. However, the means of their achievement may have been ethically striking. The mother had given consent for her son to partake in the commercial, should that be enough?

Edwina Pearce, spokeswoman for the Cancer Council Victoria defended the campaign “We didn’t do anything dastardly to make him cry. He did get upset, but it was about a 10-second period that he was upset for and then his mother came back and gave him a big cuddle and everything was happy again.”

Campaigns aren’t this emotionally striking often, but there is a reason there hasn’t been many commercials similar to this. The public outcry in 2022 is harsh at the best of times, but involving children, being remotely questionable would be a surefire way to have your campaign tossed out of public favour.

Tags:
Aidan Vaughan

Aidan Vaughan is a writer for Marketing Magazine.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

The great video myth that’s holding marketers back
Marketing Mag August 2, 2022
After the mud dries: how Splendour could have done its PR better
Sophie Berrill July 28, 2022
Why AI could be the best marketing solution you’re already using
Marketing Mag July 19, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

The great video myth that’s holding marketers back
After the mud dries: how Splendour could have done its PR better
Why AI could be the best marketing solution you’re already using

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study digital Event Feature Infographic Interview mar News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions