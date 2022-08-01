Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Paris Hilton returns to her roots with Hilton Hotels

Featured News

Paris Hilton returns to her roots with Hilton Hotels

Aidan Vaughan August 1, 2022
Share

When she’s not exploring the outback with the Irwins, she’s back in hotel high rises.

We Australians have been becoming accustomed to seeing Paris and her little dog playing in nature reserves with Robert Irwin. But the heiress has reappeared in a series of short commercials for her family’s old hotel chain; Hilton Hotel.

The main theme throughout the four commercial series is family. After all, they were a family run and built company for nearly 100 years. Paris’ great grandfather (Conrad Hilton Sr) was the founder of Hilton hotels.

The commercials follow a series of families, as they try to highlight the ease of staying at the fabled Hilton Hotel. The commercials follow different commercial genres; celebrity, family, horror (aptly named “Haunted”) and drama. Paris says this herself, as she reflects on the connected rooms to be for family or an extra large closet!

As Airbnb is on the rise as a vacation option, Hilton is attempting to realign itself back to the family roots the hotel chain was built on.

Tags:
Aidan Vaughan

Aidan Vaughan is a writer for Marketing Magazine.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Uncensored ‘Breastralia’ artwork unveiled in Collingwood
Sophie Berrill August 3, 2022
What a rollercoaster: Koala takes aim at Dreamworld
Liv Croagh August 2, 2022
Liquid Death channels Russian Mob member, comedian in hilarious, uncomfortable, lycra obsessed campaign
Aidan Vaughan July 27, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Uncensored ‘Breastralia’ artwork unveiled in Collingwood
What a rollercoaster: Koala takes aim at Dreamworld
Liquid Death channels Russian Mob member, comedian in hilarious, uncomfortable, lycra obsessed campaign

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study digital Event Feature Infographic Interview mar News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions