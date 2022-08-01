New awards recognise the little guys in Australian copywriting ‘The Clever Copywriting Awards’

When do freelance, solo, micro and small business copywriters around Australia and the world get their time in the spotlight?

The answer: at ‘The Clever Copywriting Awards’.

Traditional marketing awards programs tend to reward the big agencies. For the first time, a dedicated awards ceremony will celebrate the hard work of Australia’s freelance and small business copywriters.

The Clever Copywriting School from Sydney launched the awards program today. The school offers courses, job leads, support and other resources to Australian copywriters. It also runs Australia’s only copywriting conference, CopyCon.

For a business that services this community everyday, it was time to acknowledge “the little guys”.

“The truth is many amazing, awesome, award-worthy copywriters shy away from the spotlight and struggle to see their own worth,” says founder Kate Toon. “And opportunities for freelance and small business copywriters to be recognised are few and far between.”

The panel of judges is made up of experienced copywriters and ambassadors of The Clever Copywriting School.

Matt Fenwick, founder of True North Content, is on the list. Joining him is Amanda Vanelderen, founder of WorkWords Content.

“These awards are for copywriters you’re much more likely to bump into in Cairns than Cannes,” Vanelderen says.

“It’s a massive step forward to be celebrating the copywriters and content folk flying under the radar as they fuel the content fires of so many businesses.”

Entries are now open, and the deadline for entry is Friday 26 August 2022. Entry is free for members of the Clever Copywriting School or $47 for non-members.

The categories for 2022 are:

Copywriter of the Year

Content Writer of the Year

Editor of the Year

Proofreader of the Year

Best New Business of the Year, and

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Key dates

Entries are due by midnight on Friday 26 August 2022.

Finalists will be announced on Friday 16 September 2022.

Winners will be announced at CopyCon 2022 on Saturday 15 October 2022.

To enter, head to the Clever Copywriting Awards website.