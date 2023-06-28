Club X encourages self-exploration with retro spot

The stigma that’s on female pleasure and sex has been challenged in recent years. With sex positive brands talking openly about sex, adult shop Club X joins in with its most recent spot.

With a retro aesthetic, the 45-second spot explores the history of the vibrator. Dating back to, well, female hysteria, the vibrator was originally marketed as a household appliance. It wasn’t until the mid ‘70s that the vibrator got its first recognition for what it actually does.

Club X and its heritage campaign

First established in 1977, the Club X brand really is the original trailblazer of sex toys. Although the market is now saturated by brands like Vush and Normal Co. Club X has been selling pleasure wares to the public for over 40 years.

The latest, hilarious spot shows women in the 1960s using the normal household appliances for other purposes. With one perched atop a vibrating washing machine and another staring at her shower head, the ad is a slightly less-than-subtle nod at the creativity of sexually curious women prior to the launch of marketed sex toys.

The voice over tells the story that the vibrator actually has its roots dating back to the 1800s, when the Granville Hammer was the counter tool that treated both male muscle aches and pains as well as female hysteria through “pelvic massage”.

Shot on location in Beaumaris in Melbourne, the aesthetic is a little grungy and very retro. Its general message is openly celebrating the power of female sexuality and reclaiming a woman’s rightful place as the icons of sexual liberation.

Primarily just a branding campaign, it’s a reminder that vibrators have been around for decades, and self-exploration and pleasure around a lot longer. It’s about breaking the taboo, embracing the past, and celebrating those that led a sexual revolution.