Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Three quarters of Australians want junk food advertising banned

Featured News

Three quarters of Australians want junk food advertising banned

Ned Lupson June 29, 2023
Share
Junk food

A new study by Cancer Council Victoria has revealed that gambling ads are not the only promotions unpopular with the public, as most people also want kids protected from junk food marketing.

The study of over 2000 Australians aged from 18 to 64 revealed an overwhelming discomfort with unhealthy food and drink companies using targeted ads for children. Eighty-one percent of participants think this practice should be banned.

“By the time a child is 13 years old, an estimated 72 million data points have been

collected that can be used by marketers to build a profile and target them with sneaky ads for cheap junk foods,” says Jane Martin, executive manager of Food for Health Alliance.

In response to this study, Martin highlights a recent review of the Privacy Act as an opportunity for action on this issue.

Junk food ads under government scrutiny

Legislators are currently considering restricting unhealthy food and drink promotions.

Teal MP Dr Sophie Scamps has pushed for a total ban on junk food advertising during daytime hours, recently introducing the ‘Healthy Kids Advertising Bill’ to parliament. The Bill proposes banning such ads between the hours of 6.00am and 9:30pm.

“Right now a quarter of our children are already on the path to chronic disease because they are over the healthy weight range,” says Scamps.

The Bill has gained the support of Dr Monique Ryan, a former paediatric neurologist. 


A strong mandate for action

Lead researcher of the study from Cancer Council Victoria’s Centre for Behavioural Research for Cancer Dr Belinda Morley says almost 69 percent of Australian adults would support restrictions on advertising to protect children from junk food marketing.

“Of those survey participants in favour, most thought protections from marketing of unhealthy foods should apply until children were older,” says Dr Belinda Morley.

The study was recently published in the Health Promotion Journal of Australia and can be found in full here.

Tags:
Ned Lupson

Ned Lupson is an in-house writer at Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Parliamentary report
Parliamentary report recommends gambling ads be banned within three years
Ned Lupson June 28, 2023
Gambling
Gambling advertising and promotion of online gambling under scrutiny
Sophie Berrill February 9, 2023
Integrating advertising on gaming platforms with Gemma Battenbough
Benay Ozdemir January 3, 2023

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Parliamentary report
Parliamentary report recommends gambling ads be banned within three years
Gambling
Gambling advertising and promotion of online gambling under scrutiny
Integrating advertising on gaming platforms with Gemma Battenbough

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertisement advertising australia awards balenciaga billboards campaign Case Study Christmas data digital Event Feature gambling gaming gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing medibank meta movie netflix News Opinion Period underwear Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII sustainability Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras tiktok tourism trends valentines day Video WorldPride
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions