Everything Everywhere All at Once is a look into how brands can nail the Metaverse

In a recent study by Getty Images, insights uncovered that two crucial elements have been missing from current visual narratives. And these two elements were presented in Everything Everywhere All at Once: relatability and inventive yet believable aesthetic.

The film’s director Daniel Kwan had previously spoken about the idea that inspired him to create a multiverse film that delves into the infancy of universes. What we saw play out on screen was not only visually stunning, but it also introduced us to immersive universes: these are two crucial components that experts believe are missing in visual storytelling, something that marketers can learn from.

Everything Everywhere All at Once in the metaverse

In the latest research by Getty Images’ VisualGPS, over 1000 marketing experts and creatives revealed that less than one in six companies have established brand presence in the metaverse. Adversely, future planning, six in 10 are planning to do so sometime in the next two years with 62 percent of marketers believing that their Web 3.0 and metaverse budgets will be increased.

Dr. Rebecca Swift, global head of creative insights at Getty Images commented on the increase in interest, “According to our VisualGPS research, one of the top reasons why brands want to take part of virtual worlds, is to stay competitive by being one of the first to establish a presence on this new platform. This data suggests brands are feeling a certain type of ‘pressure’ to stay ahead of the curve, with data showing, 42 percent of brands believe it is extremely important to be in the metaverse. This sentiment is also reflected on our site, where we saw downloads related to Web 3.0 grew up to +2900 percent, last year.”

When marketers look at the future aesthetics of a possible foray into the metaverse, it’s important to look at the visuals. Image experts have been describing the current colour palette as “purple wave”, where pink and purple hues and tones seem to be commonly associated with futuristic and technology concepts. But, it seems we should be looking at Everything Everywhere All at Once instead. The mind-bending film didn’t rely on the typical “futuristic” aesthetic but rather mimicked real life. Viewers could relate to the unique story, not because they’ve experienced it, but rather because it looks like the world we understand.

So, if you’re looking at entering into the metaverse, don’t pull it too far away from the world we know.