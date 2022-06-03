Harry Styles reboots Apple’s famous silhouette

The iPod may have done its day and announced retirement, but the ads are still active. Current king of pop Harry Styles reboots the iconic silhouette.

It was one of the most recognisable ads for almost a decade. Debuting in 2003, the Apple silhouette ads launched music careers and kept us engaged with the product. The brightly coloured backdrops relied on consumers knowing the white outline of the iPod and earbuds.

Today, the iconic ad gets a modern reboot. Featuring arguably the most popular pop star right now, Harry Styles. The iconic colour block is now met with equally bright silhouettes. The consistent colours that make it so noticeably Apple is met with the distinct white. This time, the white takes form in the AirPod.

To represent the new Spatial Audio feature of the product, the ad promises surround sound and theatre like audio. This promise is joined by Styles dancing. The soundtrack is one of his latest hits Music for a Sushi Restaurant.

The ad is a success. It draws on all the pop cultural nods that it can. The iconic ad, the current King of Pop, and a sense of nostalgia.