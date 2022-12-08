Homegrown heroes: TikTok 2022 trends of Australia

TikTok has released its international charts of popular content from 2022 this week and now it is zooming in on the moments that defined Australian internet culture.

TikTok’s annual wrap-up offers an interesting exercise in cross-cultural comparison. What do our memorable TikTok moments say about our values and attention span? Which content transcends borders, and which is uniquely Australian? Are we really that different from the USA?

“2022 was a year like no other, and we are so proud of the Aussies on TikTok who have shared their talents, their laughs and their life hacks with us all this year,” says TikTok Australia and New Zealand’s general manager, Lee Hunter.

“From businesses finding new ways to reach their audiences, to creators around the country connecting within their diverse and unique communities, it has been another unforgettable Year on TikTok.”

Buckle in, here’s the full list of Australia’s favourite TikTok moments from 2022:

Trending videos

Popular videos from ‘For You’ feeds in 2022.

@howridiculous Extreme balloon popping @swag.on.the.beat Do Americans really understand us? @katrina_ashleighh What’s so funny about a tortilla? @robertirwin Robert Irwin rescues a tough blue tongue lizard

Music

Songs that soundtracked 2022.