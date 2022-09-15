Launch of first sustainable social media app, WeAre8

WeAre8 is a new social media platform focusing on content that is free from hate, good for the planet, has the ability to put money in people’s wallets and reconnects people with the true meaning of community.

To introduce the platform to Australia, WeAre8 has teamed up with a group of local high-profile changemakers – AFL legend and 2014 Australian of the Year, Adam Goodes, singer-songwriter Adrian Eagle, best-selling author Sarah Wilson, proud Māori artist from Australia and Aotearoa, Stan Walker and The Wiggles’ Tsehay Hawkins.

The creators will be able to share exclusive content and expertise around the theme of bringing people together.

WeAre8 Australia chief executive officer, Lizzie Young says, “Technology and social media have divided us more than ever before. Algorithms control what we see, making our world smaller and more divided. It is not making us happier or more connected.”

As one of the first five changemakers Goodes is an advocate for Indigenous Australians, a symbol of resilience and optimism, and an inspirational role model who works to create a better Australia for all.

On joining the WeAre8 Advisory Board he says, “I am really excited to be sharing my lived experience with the WeAre8 family. I love the vision of WeAre8 to celebrate what’s good in our world and show our 8Family the power of giving.”

The changemaker announcement coincides with WeAre8’s first above the line marketing campaign in Australia, which seeks to encourage Australians to trial a social media platform that is free from hate, is good for the planet, can put money in their wallets and celebrates the good in life.

What’s different about WeAre8?

WeAre8 allows users to only view eight minutes of handpicked content every day on the 8Stage.

The app promotes positivism, diversity, community and collective development.

8Citizens can follow creators from around the world or become a verified 8Creator and contribute to a more mindful social media community through short-form storytelling. Users can opt in for ads and be paid for it. The app has a wallet feature that pays users for every ad they see. Charitable donations are also available for users to positively impact the world.

After eight minutes, WeAre8 actively tells people to go and enjoy the rest of their day off their screen.

WeAre8 is the world’s only carbon-negative social media platform, with 50 percent of profits going back to people’s pockets through a revolutionary advertising experience, five percent to charities and carbon offsetting and five percent to a creator fund.

Since launching in the UK earlier this year, WeAre8 has already attracted hundreds of thousands of citizens who are actively making a genuine impact on the planet and their own wallets.