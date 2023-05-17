Leukaemia Foundation announces open tender for World’s Greatest Shave seeing the end of upside-down chins

Leukaemia Foundation has called an open tender as it searches for a new creative agency for the World’s Greatest Shave campaign.

For the past 25 years, Australians have been shaving off their locks to support their peers impacted by blood cancer. The initiative has raised hundreds of millions of dollars, and is Australia’s longest-running peer-to-peer fundraiser.

Leukaemia Foundation ends upside-down chins

For the past few years, the World’s Greatest Shave has been supported by the now iconic upside-down chins, but it’s time for a fresh creative approach to support the flagship fundraising campaign. The charity has been witnessing declining numbers of registrants in recent years.

Leukaemia Foundation’s general manager of fundraising & growth, Charlotte Webb, hopes the change will encourage more people to participate and raise funds.

“World’s Greatest Shave has a long and proud heritage. More than two million people have sacrificed their hair, or donated to someone who has, over the last 25 years, helping fund life changing blood cancer support and research,” says Webb.

“We hold an ambitious vision—a future where no life is lost to blood cancer. To achieve this, we must usher in a new era for World’s Greatest Shave. We need to connect more people with the cause to raise substantial funds for the benefit of Australians impacted by blood cancer.”

The next agency will be armed with new insights and data that should correlate with a bold new vision. Webb says that she is looking for something new, not a just refresh.

“We are after a bold new vision rather than simply evolve the current creative approach,” she says of the new tender.

“Every year our incredible community show such bravery, solidarity and joy as they participate and donate to support Australians living with blood cancer. Through this journey we hope to find a partner agency that respects and reflects that commitment with a strong new creative approach that continues to set World’s Greatest Shave apart from the rest,” Webb finishes.

Agencies have until Wednesday 24 May to submit an expression of interest ahead of shortlisting. A decision is due at the end of June.

Interested agencies can submit an EOI by emailing brand@leukaemia.org.au.