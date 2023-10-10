Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Lexus enhances its architectural pavilion at the Melbourne Cup Carnival for 2023

Featured News

Lexus enhances its architectural pavilion at the Melbourne Cup Carnival for 2023

Ned Lupson October 10, 2023
Share
Lexus

A premium marketing activation will return to the Melbourne Cup Carnival, as Lexus, Principal Partner of the Victoria Racing Club, enhances the attraction of its LANDMARK by Lexus pavilion for 2023.

Designed by Koichi Takada Architects, the car company embraces its brand value of ‘Omotenashi’ with the showpiece, a Japanese hospitality tradition of premium service where guests’ needs are anticipated in advance.

They can access a range of offerings to complement their Flemington Racecourse experience, exploring three distinct levels with which the collaborators seek to synergise sustainability and design: ‘Source’, ‘Cultivate’ and ‘Harvest’.

“LANDMARK by Lexus showcases the sophistication, style and refinement Lexus is renowned for,” says Lexus Australia chief executive John Pappas. 

2023 brings Lexus ‘Close to the Source’

The 2023 theme for LANDMARK is ‘Close to the Source’, a contemporary and conceptual fusion of the rarity of a mineral, scarcity of an ingredient and the simplicity of natural materials.

“This year with ‘Close to the Source’, we recognise the inherent purity and appeal of natural materials and sustainable, organic produce. Our collaborators are artisans who will bring ‘Close to The Source’ to life with innovative design and breakthrough culinary flair,” says Pappas.

“Lexus is all about creating amazing experiences, and this year, with all our collaborators in the Birdcage Enclosure, we will take amazing to even greater heights.”

On the upper levels among floral displays, guests can find entertainment, St Remio coffee, and cocktails created by mixologist Priscilla Leong as they take in prime views of the Flemington Racecourse. Two hundred and forty guests per day will be able to experience star chef Luke Mangan’s best, served on bespoke Japanese-inspired crockery by potter Sam Gordon.

Mangan describes the experience as an “exciting opportunity to create a luxury culinary experience for guests, using fresh, ethically sourced ingredients to emphasise being ‘Close to the Source’”.

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival will take place at Flemington Racecourse from Saturday 4 November to Saturday 11 November.

Tags:
Ned Lupson

Ned Lupson is an in-house writer at Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Spending
Social media reigns supreme in motivating Australian spending habits
Sam McLeod October 10, 2023
Heinz
Heinz gives Taylor Swift fans a chance to win limited edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce
Sam McLeod October 5, 2023
Attention
Yahoo’s market-first partnership with Amplified Intelligence brings attention measurement to programmatic buying
Sam McLeod October 4, 2023

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Spending
Social media reigns supreme in motivating Australian spending habits
Heinz
Heinz gives Taylor Swift fans a chance to win limited edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce
Attention
Yahoo’s market-first partnership with Amplified Intelligence brings attention measurement to programmatic buying

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertising ai australia awards balenciaga campaign Case Study Christmas data digital elon musk Event Feature gambling gaming google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing meta News Opinion pepsi Period underwear podcast reddit Research Snapchat Social & digital social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras technology & data tiktok tourism trends twitter valentines day Video
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions