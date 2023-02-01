Nike and Tiffany and Co. make an unlikely collab

It’s synonymous with engagement rings, the colour blue, and maybe even breakfast. But this time, Tiffany and Co. have partnered with Nike to bring the iconic blue to sneakers.

The collaboration won’t be limited to just sneakers, but include silver shoe accessories. All of the add-ons will mean the purchaser is spending big.

The shoes, which are an Air Force 1, all black apart from the Tiffany Blue swoosh, retail for a cool USD$400. And that’s just for the basic model.

The Tiffany and Co. extras

If you want the shoe to be the most luxurious, the most designer and the most high end, you’ll need to get some of the extras. A silver shoe horn, silver heel tabs and, of course, a silver dubraes encrypted with the Tiffany and Air Force 1 logo.

Early leaks gave it away

Ahead of what the two companies are calling the “Legendary Pair” announcement, the shoes were leaked online, and went viral across sneaker channels and fashion websites. The brands waited 48 hours for the dust to settle before launching the collaboration across social channels and through the press.

The Air Force 1 model has been named Air Force 1 1837, an homage to Tiffany and Co.’s founding year. With the distinctive Nike model paired with Tiffany’s iconic blue, this is a pair sure to be snapped up by sneakerheads and the fashion crowd alike.