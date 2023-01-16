Paris Hilton is the unlikely face of the Olympics

Ahead of next year’s Summer Olympics, NBC has unveiled its newest logo with the help of socialite Paris Hilton.

In a tongue-in-cheek spot released by the network, the ‘famous for being famous’ Hilton is enlisted to unveil the logo.

Why Paris Hilton?

It’s a simple casting reason. Hilton shares a name with the host city itself. And, of course, Hilton claims in outtakes of the ad that France’s capital was named after her.

The 20-second promo opens with a silhouette of a woman crossing an opulent room and opening the doors to a terrace.

A voice over explains that, “Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on…”

A glamorous blonde with a sparkly floor length gown turns and says, “Paris.”

The woman? It’s Paris Hilton, of course!

It is then followed by a sequence of events from previous Olympic games as well as a slew of Parisian landmarks.

Not one to ever shy at taking a joke, Hilton finishes the spot by looking into the camera and disappointedly saying, “Oh, the other Paris.”

Check out the spot below, as well as Hilton’s cheeky Tweet to announce the partnership.