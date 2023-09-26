Provocative new Boody campaign highlights underwear discomfort to champion comfy undies

Bamboo underwear brand Boody is targeting women who suffer from underwear that digs, rubs and leaves skin impressions in a provocative new campaign with advertising agency The Hallway.

The campaign ‘Make Yourself Comfortable’ features a diverse series of naked women displaying the unmistakable marks left by uncomfortable and badly made underwear. Shot by Hannah Scott-Stevenson, the images offer the brand’s organically grown bamboo fabrication underwear as the solution to a problem experienced by women everywhere.

Global head of brand and marketing at Boody Ruth Haffenden says the campaign demonstrates the B Corp certified brand’s commitment to comfort.

“Whilst it may seem counterintuitive to highlight the discomfort so many women face each day, these uncomfortable truths required a bold statement to drive meaningful reappraisal of something we have learned to live with for decades, as ‘the best we’ll get’,” she says.

“Alongside our continued, passionate commitment to ethical and sustainable production, it really is time to demand more from your underwear drawer.”

Boody provides the answer to uncomfortable underwear

Boody claims 50 percent of women take their bra off the moment they get home, and that women spend a cumulative 27 years of their lives enduring discomfort from underwear that digs and rubs, alongside bras that leave deep impressions in the skin.

It also says that 30 percent of women cite uncomfortable underwear as something that impacts their mood, a problem Boody is challenging with their products.

“We know we aren’t alone in our frustration with bras that pinch and knickers that irritate, leaving us branded with our discomfort at the end of the day. It’s been a great pleasure to collaborate with Boody on calling out this ubiquitous experience and presenting women with a very comfy answer,” The Hallway creative director Jessica Thompson says.

Boody put its exponential growth down to the level of comfort their products offer. The sustainable brand reduces fabric wastage through the seamless garment design, and does not use pesticides or fertilisers to grow their bamboo.

Boody was founded in 2011 in Sydney and its products are now sold in 15 countries.

Last year, Boody promoted its leak-proof period underwear with a powerful campaign subverting norms of menstrual product advertising with the slogan #DoLess, in an effort to promote self care and realistic depictions of periods.

The ‘Make Yourself Comfortable’ campaign will roll out across OOH, transit, social and display.