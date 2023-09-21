New large-format digital billboards announced by oOh! for the east coast

A slate of seven new large-format digital billboards has been announced by oOh!media, strengthening its presence across Australia’s eastern seaboard.

This expansion reflects the prominent position of the out-of-home advertising sector, despite the harsh economic climate.

“These seven new sites, including our premium locations at Sydenham in Sydney and Brooklyn in Melbourne, are now live and available for advertisers to engage with audiences in Out of Home environments at scale,” says Paul Sigaloff, oOh! chief revenue and growth officer.

“In addition, these sites are integrated into oOh!’s national network of 35,000 digital and classic assets, enabling full campaign planning and attribution reporting through oOh!’s recently announced data partnerships with Unpacked by Flybuys and Westpac Data X.”

oOh! strong across the board

Most of the company’s new large-format billboards can be found across Melbourne, located at selected sites ranging from a double-sided build on the West Gate Freeway to another asset located on St Kilda Road and one on North Road at Ormond.

In Sydney, new digital billboards can be found on the Princes Highway at Sydenham and at the Warriewood Shopping Centre. The final new site is in Queensland’s Logan, at the Vicinity’s Grand Plaza shopping centre.

Sigaloff also describes the company’s expansion methodology, “oOh!’s strategy continues to focus on securing the right sites in the right locations that complement not only our existing Road inventory, but our total network across Street and Rail, Retail, Fly and Office,” he says.

“This gives advertisers even more options to connect with audiences at the right times and locations to drive return on marketing investment.”

The outdoor sector continues to grow

Out-of-home advertising revenue has experienced strong growth recently, increasing 11.9 percent in Q2 of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the Outdoor Media Association.

Net revenue for digital outdoor advertising was worth $283.2 million, accounting for 68.1 percent of total net media revenue year-to-date, growing from 58.7 percent over the same period in 2022.

oOh! rival JCDecaux recently announced a new 12-month exclusive partnership with Samsung for one of its premium locations. Read the full story here.