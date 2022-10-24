Radio stars dominate Mediaweek’s Star Power 25

After the success of its Power 100, Mediaweek has announced its Star Power 25. The accolade finds the top 25 most powerful talent on screens and on air. It factors in the average number of listeners, influence on the future as well as commercial value.

For its inaugural award, Mediaweek’s Star Power 25 has been dominated by those on air. Topping the list is controversial radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O. Having been in our ears on drives to work for nearly 20 years, the pair are firmly in the category of ‘you either love them or hate them’. Despite what your opinion is of the duo, their star power cannot be denied, as they continue to dominate ratings on their breakfast show and their subsequent podcast.

Podcast hosts and radio stars

Going through the top 10 list, it is dominated by podcast hosts and radio stars. Coming in at number two is the always loveable Hamish and Andy. The comedians have become as Australian as Vegemite, and in 2018 they made the leap to go from their comfortable commercial radio spot into pure podcasting. And, it’s a move that paid off. Their podcast, appropriately named Hamish and Andy, consistently takes home the number one spot in the country.

Taking home third place is Walkley Award winning journalist and radio star Ben Fordham. Once on screen, the now radio host has claimed nearly 17 percent of market share, and continues to dominate on his 2GB daily show.

Reality star turned podcaster turned radio host Abbie Chatfield has claimed fourth place in the Star Power 25. The newest name in the media industry among the top 10, Chatfield has been dominating podcasting, radio and television since she first appeared on our screens on 2019’s season of The Bachelor.

Fifth place was also taken by a radio host. Christian O’Connell has been dominating Melbourne breakfast radio on Gold 104.3, and he claims over 10 percent of the audience each morning.

It’s not until we get to sixth place that we get the first TV dominant recipient. Osher Gunsberg has hosted a plethora of reality TV shows since he first started out hosting Channel V in 1999. His star power is evident as he continues to host shows and garner 37,000 weekly listeners to his podcast Better Than Yesterday.

