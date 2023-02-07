The creative trends that marketers should leverage in 2023

With advances in technology and the need for immersive experiences, trending platforms, creative themes and hot topics are always evolving. With a forecast to dominate the year ahead, Adobe’s global network of creators share the top four creative trends marketers must leverage in 2023. Adobe APAC’s Head of Event Experiences Clare Cahill investigates.

New horizons with the immersive world

As the curious dip their feet into astrology and space, marketers must shift to another world to keep up with wanderlust consumers. Marketers are urged to shift their focus on escaping reality to convey experiences beyond the visible, tangible world.

Thanks to technological advancements and demand for new types of experiences, what was once fantasy is emerging as reality with the offer of a range of immersive experiences in the digital frontier.

With the rise of 3D and artificial intelligence (AI) content, immersive experiences, and the growing role of the metaverse, marketers must jump on board the trend of exploring the virtual future — one where consumers are willing to pay for premium experiences. The immersive and interactive benefits of 3D can help marketers build loyalty through better understanding and engagement with their consumers.

The shift from curated to candid

As expectations for diverse and authentic images become mainstream, the demand for real, unvarnished moments, experiences, and realities soar. Brands are embracing campaigns that swap out curated for candid human moments with a priority on authenticity. The movement has a major presence across social, brand campaigns, and wildly successful new apps like BeReal.

According to a recent Pinterest Body Neutrality Report, there was a 36 percent increase in “Loving myself” searches and a 32 percent increase in “How to become more confident” searches. These insights indicate that marketers should leverage the power of authenticity and candid moments to inspire a sense of community across media channels and platforms. By pushing against perfectionism, marketers can inspire inclusion by embracing consumers for who they truly are.

A new breed of brand influencers with the animals and influencers

Whether cuddly creatures or influencers, virtual and animated characters proliferate in TV commercials, social ads, and even metaverse branding across all industry sectors. It’s no surprise, given their ability to instantly spark consumer affection and engagement.

The animals and influencers trend is all about whimsical, expressive, and charismatic characters that can support a wide range of messages for any product, from fashion to software, food to pet supplies, and luxury goods to beverages. These characters have the power to draw consumers in, inspire their loyalty, and influence their purchasing decisions. Successful Japanese Virtual YouTuber, Kizuna AI17, transitioned from just making videos to making campaigns for the noodle company Nissin, partnering with a gaming company, and more.

Marketers can jump on the trend by exploring the virtual world, connecting with consumers’ love for their pets, and diving into illustrations and animation.

A nostalgia revival with the retroactive trend

As Gen Z creators evolve and experiment with popular styles from the past, they’re innovating vintage looks and applying them in updated ways. Older creators are participating in the resurgence, too, finding comfort and familiarity in the revival.

The retroactive trend captures the surging interest in the 90s and Y2K aesthetics. This encompasses everything from retro skateboard scenes to candy-coloured fashions to boomboxes, cassette tapes, and classic video game controllers.

On TikTok, #y2kfashion has 337.9m views and 924k posts on Instagram. Top items included low-rise jeans, miniskirts, halter tops, and fingerless gloves. Searches for ‘y2k outfits’ saw a 47 per cent year-over-year increase on Pinterest from 2020.

Marketers can embrace the taste of nostalgia by reviving retro movements and embracing the styles of the past with a connection to the future. This genre-bending influence can help to target a variety of consumers, across all ages.

The reigning trends dominating 2023 harness common themes, such as reality, immersion, and nostalgia. Marketers that look to immersive experiences and move beyond worlds will help to guide their consumers through exploration. Additionally, remixing the past with future embellishments can drive consumer nostalgia and inquisitiveness for what’s next. Marketers must leverage these creative trends to help entice their consumers to discover more.