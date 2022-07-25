Tourism NT teases Australians with an early summer holiday

Tourism NT is inviting Australians to “start summer early” with a Northern Territory holiday, in a campaign that kicked off on Monday.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. A week of noteworthy weather fell into the marketers’ laps. Melbournians complained about the coldest morning in four years on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the UK was in the news for recording its hottest day ever, and Europe similarly sweltered.

When a coveted European summer suddenly looks too hot, the time is ripe to swoop in and fill the gap.

“As our summer season kicks off earlier than other parts of Australia, we are posing the question, ‘What are you waiting for?’” Tourism NT’s Executive Director, Tony Quarmby, asks in their press release.

It’s a clever message to capitalise on the Northern Territory’s off-peak and shoulder seasons between September to March, which overlap with its wet season in summer.

The Northern Territory has historically been more susceptible to dramatic seasonality than many other established holiday destinations, according to its Tourism Industry Strategy 2030. Boosting visitation during the summer and shoulder seasons therefore became a key part of the strategy.

“Marketing alone cannot change macro and environmental factors and historical perceptions,” the strategy reads, “however Tourism NT can act as a catalyst, industry leader and enabler to encourage a groundswell and assist in addressing seasonality.”

Campaigning for summer

The multi-phase campaign, made in partnership with KWP!, Atomic212, and Mango Communications, launched with a tongue-in-cheek blockbuster trailer.

It’s a long montage of drone shots over red desert landscapes, kayakers, camel rides, crocs, and, of course, waterhole swimming. Cinematic music plays while a voiceover with gravitas teases:

“Sights, sounds and experiences you haven’t seen in, well, months.”

“Why wait til December? Summer starts early in the Northern Territory.”

The campaign aims to take advantage of the exposure the current run of movie blockbuster trailers is receiving.

But the theatrics are brought back down to earth in typical Aussie fashion with earnest reviews that appear across the screen.

“Very nice spot. Good grub,” reads one by ‘Pat’. Another from ‘Sanjay’ says: “Photos don’t do it justice. But I took lots.”

The ad will be running across cinema, TV, digital and out-of-home advertising, with real time weather report comparisons. This will be supported by paid and earned media and influencer partnerships.