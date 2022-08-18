Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

AFL is the next to join the Metaverse

Featured Leads

AFL is the next to join the Metaverse

Aidan Vaughan August 18, 2022
Share

AFL has officially partnered with Be Media by Animoca Brands to start a 5 year NFT deal.

The AFL, while small in fan-base in the grand scheme of global sports, is a growing industry with a rabid, die-hard collection of fans. While the AFL keeps financial matters quite close to their chest, in recent times, news about players salaries, league earnings is all the rage.

NFTs and the Metaverse is a growing application in the world. And, the finance team at the AFL have swooped. They have launched a whole new marketplace, becoming available in 2023, called AFL Mint. There are 78 new NFTs, showcasing a variety of classic moments and highlights from the 2021 season. All the AFL NFTs are officially licensed to AFL Mint and will only be available on their marketplace.

Jordan Fogarty, Founder and CEO of Be Media by Animoca Brands spoke about it. “We are excited to launch the first season-based NFT project in Australia. This is the first step in a very exciting multi-year product roadmap,” says Fogarty.

The crown jewel of the release is the ‘Ripper Skipper’ collection. It is a minted NFT of every captain in the AFL, from Max Gawn to Bontempelli!  

Kylie Rogers, Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial at AFL said: “The AFL is excited to release our first AFL Mint drop. The Ripper Skippers collection celebrates the incredible leaders in our game, with all 18 AFL captains minted as our first official NFTs.”

The organisation are working towards merging the online Metaverse rewards with engaging game day experiences. Memberships, exclusive tickets and fan-experiences may be in the future as the AFL x Metaverse collaboration expands.

Tags:
Aidan Vaughan

Aidan Vaughan is a writer for Marketing Magazine.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

YouTube food creator Ann Reardon of How To Cook That joins Jellysmack Australia’s creator program
Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022
Buzzfeed, Inc. launches lighthouse internationally
Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022
Domain’s spring campaign launches via DDB Sydney
Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

YouTube food creator Ann Reardon of How To Cook That joins Jellysmack Australia’s creator program
Buzzfeed, Inc. launches lighthouse internationally
Domain’s spring campaign launches via DDB Sydney

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study digital Event Feature Infographic Interview mar News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions