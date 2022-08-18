AFL is the next to join the Metaverse

AFL has officially partnered with Be Media by Animoca Brands to start a 5 year NFT deal.

The AFL, while small in fan-base in the grand scheme of global sports, is a growing industry with a rabid, die-hard collection of fans. While the AFL keeps financial matters quite close to their chest, in recent times, news about players salaries, league earnings is all the rage.

NFTs and the Metaverse is a growing application in the world. And, the finance team at the AFL have swooped. They have launched a whole new marketplace, becoming available in 2023, called AFL Mint. There are 78 new NFTs, showcasing a variety of classic moments and highlights from the 2021 season. All the AFL NFTs are officially licensed to AFL Mint and will only be available on their marketplace.

Jordan Fogarty, Founder and CEO of Be Media by Animoca Brands spoke about it. “We are excited to launch the first season-based NFT project in Australia. This is the first step in a very exciting multi-year product roadmap,” says Fogarty.

The crown jewel of the release is the ‘Ripper Skipper’ collection. It is a minted NFT of every captain in the AFL, from Max Gawn to Bontempelli!

Kylie Rogers, Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial at AFL said: “The AFL is excited to release our first AFL Mint drop. The Ripper Skippers collection celebrates the incredible leaders in our game, with all 18 AFL captains minted as our first official NFTs.”

The organisation are working towards merging the online Metaverse rewards with engaging game day experiences. Memberships, exclusive tickets and fan-experiences may be in the future as the AFL x Metaverse collaboration expands.