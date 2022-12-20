Asahi Beverages and AFL enter a four year partnership

The Australian Football League (AFL) is bringing in a new partnership with Asahi Beverages, signing a four year journey to become a part of the sport’s favourite beverages.

A range of beverages including Gatorade and Cool Ridge will become available as the new official drinks of the AFL. The AFL have stated they will continue their long-standing official footy beer with Carlton Draught. AFL chief executive, Gillion McLachlan says, “Carlton Draught is ingrained in footy, and to be able to expand one of the longest partnerships in our game’s history is momentous for the league and footy fans alike.”

McLachlan added, “Partnering with both the AFL and AFLW competitions and delivering category leading products to our clubs and players, we look forward to working with all the brands across the non-alcohol and alcohol categories to connect them with footy fans.”

The AFL outlined that this announcement marks the first time a beverages company has been the AFL’s official partner across multiple non-alcohol and alcohol categories, signifying the extensive portfolio of Asahi Beverages.

Group CEO of Asahi Beverages, Robert Iervasi says, “This is a landmark partnership that better connects our iconic and much-loved brands with footy fans watching the games in stadiums, pubs, or at home.”

He continues, “We can’t wait to use our iconic brands to help bring the partnership to life for fans with on-ground activations, competitions and much more. We will also continue to find innovative ways to support the game and its amazing players, both male and female.”

The introduction of PepsiCo’s range is manufactured and distributed by Asahi Beverages as PepsiCo ANZ CEO, Kyle Faulconer expresses the brand’s excitement.

“We’re excited this new partnership will help us better connect our brands with footy fans. Pepsi Max is one of the biggest brands in the cola category, while Gatorade is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes and has a long history in Australian sport. It’s the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to keep you hydrated and has been fuelling elite athletes across a broad range of sports for decades as well as inspiring everyday Aussies to perform at their best.”