Domain’s spring campaign launches via DDB Sydney

Domain springs into another exciting campaign with its new national multichannel Spring campaign launch via DDB and PHD, which previously saw digital audiences soar to 8.4 million in one month.

The campaign exhibits how the Domain app is the perfect companion to “find your way home” at any stage of life.

Spearheading this campaign is the 30” TVC spot with an incredibly moving ad that follows a woman creating special memories with family in many cosy homes throughout her life, with the Domain app right by her side. Emily Murren, Domain’s director, consumer marketing, spoke of the campaign. “Our campaign puts emotion at the centre. It showcases the indispensable Domain tools and resources readily available for our customers. These have been designed to help make the right decision, no matter where they are on their journey.”

The newly launched Domain app

The highly-rated app features as the tool that allows the woman to create such important memories in a perfect home for any stage of her life, from newlywed to downsizing after children have grown up. The app includes a wide breadth of listings that are updated and added to daily, personalised alerts that match searches and an ability to navigate through competitive rates with award-winning home loan specialists via Domain Home Loans.

Murren further comments: “We know Aussies are navigating uncertain times and a changing property market, making it more important than ever that people feel they have what they need to be confident.”

Jenny Mak, DDB Sydney creative partner, continues: “Decisions about property are often driven by what’s happening in our lives. Following a central character through time allowed us to tap into relatable life moments and put Domain at the heart of the next move.”

The Spring campaign features over a multitude of channels, including TV (Channel 9, Seven, Foxtel, and SBS), digital (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Video on Demand platforms) and out of home advertising such as billboards, buses, trams and street furniture (JCDecaux, Go Transit, Moove Media, QMS, GOA and oOH!).

Domain will also feature through property partners Nine Radio, including 2GB and 3AW with hit shows like Money News, Ben Fordham Live and 3AW Breakfast.

Further boosting the campaign is the eight-year partnership with Australia’s favourite reality show, The Block. The Domain app will continue to offer support and guidance to contestants, with Domain expert Alice Stolz helping teams access these indispensable tools.