Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Buzzfeed, Inc. launches lighthouse internationally

Featured News

Buzzfeed, Inc. launches lighthouse internationally

Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022
Share

Buzzfeed, Inc.’s Lighthouse has launched internationally, bringing brands closer to audiences through a multitude of platforms. 

Lighthouse offers clients a deep understanding of audiences and their behaviours with insight from its platforms. These include: BuzzFeed Entertainment, BuzzFeed News, Tasty, HuffPost and Complex Networks. BuzzFeed Oz contains 9.5 million monthly users, proving how valuable this information is to advertisers.

Buzzfeed’s audience

Through Buzzfeed’s specialisation and broad understanding of its audiences, Lighthouse offers advertisers to gain invaluable insight into specific audiences and their affinities. Through Lighthouse, Buzzfeed helps brands utilise third-party data to work bilaterally. Lighthouse additionally assists advertising in optimising campaign distribution and audience segmentation. This ensures campaigns are optimally performing.

Lighthouse’s international launch follows the US March 2021 launch and the expansion of the Complex brand this April. Josh Fromson, SVP enterprise and international sales, is delighted to bring Lighthouse to a global audience, saying: “Our global audiences and communities continue to be a major point of differentiation and one that we are now in a position to activate at the campaign level across all our markets with the expansion of Lighthouse’s data services internationally.”

The launch comes at a perfect time as Lighthouse allows advertisers to meet the demand of today’s audience-based buying and selling and comes at a time when marketers are increasingly buying first-party data.

Fromson continues: “We’ve been looking forward to bringing these capabilities to those markets, where we’re seeing an appetite for more diverse and niche datasets.”

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

YouTube food creator Ann Reardon of How To Cook That joins Jellysmack Australia’s creator program
Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022
Domain’s spring campaign launches via DDB Sydney
Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022
TikTok releases first Australian TVC ‘Now you know’
Liv Croagh August 15, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

YouTube food creator Ann Reardon of How To Cook That joins Jellysmack Australia’s creator program
Domain’s spring campaign launches via DDB Sydney
TikTok releases first Australian TVC ‘Now you know’

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study digital Event Feature Infographic Interview mar News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions