Buzzfeed, Inc. launches lighthouse internationally

Buzzfeed, Inc.’s Lighthouse has launched internationally, bringing brands closer to audiences through a multitude of platforms.

Lighthouse offers clients a deep understanding of audiences and their behaviours with insight from its platforms. These include: BuzzFeed Entertainment, BuzzFeed News, Tasty, HuffPost and Complex Networks. BuzzFeed Oz contains 9.5 million monthly users, proving how valuable this information is to advertisers.

Buzzfeed’s audience

Through Buzzfeed’s specialisation and broad understanding of its audiences, Lighthouse offers advertisers to gain invaluable insight into specific audiences and their affinities. Through Lighthouse, Buzzfeed helps brands utilise third-party data to work bilaterally. Lighthouse additionally assists advertising in optimising campaign distribution and audience segmentation. This ensures campaigns are optimally performing.

Lighthouse’s international launch follows the US March 2021 launch and the expansion of the Complex brand this April. Josh Fromson, SVP enterprise and international sales, is delighted to bring Lighthouse to a global audience, saying: “Our global audiences and communities continue to be a major point of differentiation and one that we are now in a position to activate at the campaign level across all our markets with the expansion of Lighthouse’s data services internationally.”

The launch comes at a perfect time as Lighthouse allows advertisers to meet the demand of today’s audience-based buying and selling and comes at a time when marketers are increasingly buying first-party data.

Fromson continues: “We’ve been looking forward to bringing these capabilities to those markets, where we’re seeing an appetite for more diverse and niche datasets.”