YouTube food creator Ann Reardon of How To Cook That joins Jellysmack Australia’s creator program

One of Australia’s top food creators, Ann Reardon from How To Cook That, signs on to the successful Creator Program with Jellysmack, the global content creator company.

Jellysmack is wildly popular when it comes to bringing food content to audiences. The channel has over 100 culinary creator partners that generated over 20 billion views globally last year. So far in 2022, Jellysmack has added 23 cooking creators globally to its menu, including: Korean chef YummyBoy (6.6 million subscribers), Brazilian eating channel Corbucci Eats (2.6 million) and Mexican guide to meals La Ruta de la Garnacha (1.9 million). In Australia, Jellysmack works with Vincenzo’s Plate (one million).

Reardon is a qualified food scientist and dietitian bringing viral food videos to her subscribers; her iPad cake has more than 38 million views, and her Instagram mousse cake with 11 million views. In addition, fans devour her debunking cooking videos and her 200-year-old recipes.

Reardon got a start on YouTube 11 years ago. Since then, her channel has amassed almost five million subscribers with more than 800 views. Reardon reaches a global audience from Australia to the UK, USA, Canada and New Zealand.

Jellysmack and Ann Reardon

The partnership was organic. Reardon’s obsession with food began as a young girl; she loved to cook sweet treats. That same excitement and flair continue to shine in her cooking videos today. She joins Jellysmack’s Creator Program to expand her audience reach and revenue opportunities across Facebook.

Reardon says working with Jellysmak will provide her with more opportunities to share her passion for food with a growing audience. “Joining the Jellysmack Creator Program will give me an opportunity to expand my video content across Facebook and reach even more people. It is great to be able to share [my content] with them in more ways.”

Ezechiel Ritchie, Jellysmack’s ANZ country manager, says he is thrilled to add one of Australia’s top food creators to the Jellysmack Creator Program.

“Food is definitely what’s for dinner at Jellysmack. It’s why we have been beefing up our food content this year. We are thrilled to add How To Cook That to our program,” he says.

“Ann from How To Cook That goes beyond sweet treats and desserts. She has used her experience as a food scientist and dietitian to debunk food myths,” continues Ritchie.

The Jellysmack Creator Program helps individual video creators grow audiences across multiple social platforms. It relies on the company’s proprietary AI technology and first-party data. Jellysmack uses a team of experts to edit, optimise and distribute videos onto Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube on behalf of the creator. The Creator Program currently has more than 650 of the world’s most influential creators as partners, including the insanely popular PewDiePie, MrBeast, Bailey Sarian and Nas Daily.