Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

TikTok releases first Australian TVC ‘Now you know’

Featured News Social & Digital

TikTok releases first Australian TVC ‘Now you know’

Liv Croagh August 15, 2022
Share

It’s the fastest growing social media platform in the world. And, it seems like TikTok just won’t stop. The entertainment app has launched its first local campaign ‘Now you know’.

Working with socially-led creative agency We Are Social, TikTok’s campaign has been created entirely locally. It is said to be a celebration of the entertaining, educational and diverse content available on the platform.

Edu-tainment on TikTok

 TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. And, with this, the platform focuses on ‘edu-tainment’ content. That is, teaching its users something new through entertaining videos. The hashtag #LearnOnTikTok has garnered over 350 billion views. Users of the platform have said that they have been learning practical life skills from social media. Even more so than from university. 

‘Now you know’ campaign

The campaign has worked with the best of local TikTok creators. These creators have shared education, advice and entertainment across a plethora of subjects. From the weird to the wonderful, including how to capture a huntsman spider and how to save houseplants with milk.

TikTok’s marketing director ANZ, Serena Leith, spoke of the campaign. ”TikTok Australia has always been super passionate about utilising the amazing local creator, creative, production and entertainment industry talent we have at our fingertips. This  is why we were so excited to finally craft our first wholly Aussie TVC. ‘Now you know’ was shot over one day and night in Sydney. TikTok collaborated with Australian agency, creative, production, creator and audio partners to it. The campaign is a fun, lighthearted piece of video content to showcase some of the most interesting life hacks to be found on TikTok. These include everything from BBQs, to spiders, to mullets and even aliens.” 

We Are Social was appointed by TikTok in November 2021 and has since supported the brand with its social media presence and campaigns.

Tags:
Liv Croagh

Liv Croagh is the Editor of Marketing Mag.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

YouTube food creator Ann Reardon of How To Cook That joins Jellysmack Australia’s creator program
Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022
Buzzfeed, Inc. launches lighthouse internationally
Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022
Domain’s spring campaign launches via DDB Sydney
Carla DiMaggio August 16, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

YouTube food creator Ann Reardon of How To Cook That joins Jellysmack Australia’s creator program
Buzzfeed, Inc. launches lighthouse internationally
Domain’s spring campaign launches via DDB Sydney

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study digital Event Feature Infographic Interview mar News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions