TikTok releases first Australian TVC ‘Now you know’

It’s the fastest growing social media platform in the world. And, it seems like TikTok just won’t stop. The entertainment app has launched its first local campaign ‘Now you know’.

Working with socially-led creative agency We Are Social, TikTok’s campaign has been created entirely locally. It is said to be a celebration of the entertaining, educational and diverse content available on the platform.

Edu-tainment on TikTok

TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. And, with this, the platform focuses on ‘edu-tainment’ content. That is, teaching its users something new through entertaining videos. The hashtag #LearnOnTikTok has garnered over 350 billion views. Users of the platform have said that they have been learning practical life skills from social media. Even more so than from university.

‘Now you know’ campaign

The campaign has worked with the best of local TikTok creators. These creators have shared education, advice and entertainment across a plethora of subjects. From the weird to the wonderful, including how to capture a huntsman spider and how to save houseplants with milk.

TikTok’s marketing director ANZ, Serena Leith, spoke of the campaign. ”TikTok Australia has always been super passionate about utilising the amazing local creator, creative, production and entertainment industry talent we have at our fingertips. This is why we were so excited to finally craft our first wholly Aussie TVC. ‘Now you know’ was shot over one day and night in Sydney. TikTok collaborated with Australian agency, creative, production, creator and audio partners to it. The campaign is a fun, lighthearted piece of video content to showcase some of the most interesting life hacks to be found on TikTok. These include everything from BBQs, to spiders, to mullets and even aliens.”

We Are Social was appointed by TikTok in November 2021 and has since supported the brand with its social media presence and campaigns.