SafetyCulture brings back ASMR to champion quiet workplace achievements

A tradie dragging cement along a line of bricks. A waiter balancing a rickety table. A painter steadily brushing the court lines at the Australian Open. These sounds are the ‘steady hum of a job well done’, according to SafetyCulture’s latest TVC.

Leaning into amplified sound design and close-ups, the work operations platform wants to spotlight the ‘quiet acts that make all the difference’. They’re the tasks the technology company helps businesses undertake across their work operations platforms.

The ad highlight SafetyCulture’s services. It also wants to bring the unrecognised labour of its frontline users to the fore.

“When everything goes to plan, it’s the people and teams behind the scenes who can easily become invisible,” says SafetyCulture head of brand and communications, Hayley Kerrigan.

This is in response to data SafetyCulture gathered with YouGov. They found over 70 percent of Australian frontline workers said they believe they’re doing a good job if no one is bothering them.

“We’re proud of our ‘Sounds like good work’ campaign. It’s a chance to turn up the volume on the quiet daily improvements happening. Across many industries like retail, hospitality, manufacturing, and construction,” says Kerrigan.

The ASMR factor

SafetyCulture’s ad is designed to send a tingle up your spine. By turning up the volume on the tasks, and delivering the dialogue in a whisper, the ad taps into the phenomenon of ASMR.

ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, is the term for the tingling sensation and sense of well-being some people feel in response to certain stimuli. Some experience this satisfaction when they hear people whisper, eat crunchy pickles or see flaky bars of soap get crushed.

ASMR was a sensation itself a few years ago. People were fascinated or flummoxed by the trend, and others viewed it skeptically as a sexual thing.

While erotic ASMR is out there, many ASMR purists have opposed its depiction as a purely sexual phenomenon.

Whether you think it’s sexy or not, adding ASMR to work operations does make something rather dull a little more intriguing.

ASMRketing

ASMR isn’t such a novelty anymore. SafetyCulture follows plenty of brands that have already capitalised on the popular trend.

ME Bank showed viewers an ‘oddly satisfying’ video of a credit card being slowly handmade in early 2019. Around the same time, an American beer company enlisted actor Zoe Kravitz to whisper sultrily into a microphone. Of course, while she was pouring a glass for the Super Bowl.

While SafetyCulture might be a bit late to the ASMR party, the YouTube search term is still trending in 2022. And an ASMR approach always stands out among TVCs that crank up the volume as soon as there’s a cut to commercials.